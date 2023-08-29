Trial is set for September in 2021 city homicide case

Aug. 29—Three Meadville-area men are set to go to trial in Crawford County Court for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of a city teen more than two years ago.

Timothy Bolden, 27; Martavious K. Stout, 19; and Qwamae D. Sherene, 20, face trial in September on homicide and related charges for their alleged roles in the death of Nathaniel Harris.

Two other men charged in the case — Kavan M. Boitnott, 18, and Jayden I. Speed, 20 — already have pleaded guilty in the case and are serving state prison sentences.

Harris was 19 when he died from multiple gunshot wounds during an armed robbery and burglary at his 376 1/2 Walnut St. apartment at 3 a.m. July 3, 2021, according to Meadville Police Department.

On Monday, Kormon Maknoon, Bolden's defense attorney, told President Judge John Spataro that Bolden has rejected a potential plea offer from the Crawford County District Attorney's Office and wants to go to trial.

Bolden's action came during a meeting Maknoon had with his client on Friday at the Crawford County jail, according to Maknoon. Bolden has been in jail since his arrest in March 2022.

Maknoon's brief comments came Monday during the court's review of the September criminal trial list. He did not elaborate on terms of the plea offer extended to Bolden.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo declined comment to The Meadville Tribune about the plea offer.

The trial for Bolden, Stout and Sherene is to start Sept. 11 before Spataro. All three men are being held in the county jail without bond.

Judge Spataro did order a pre-trial hearing for Bolden and Stout prior to the trial start, although no date is scheduled yet.

In September 2022, Boitnott was the first to plead guilty before Spataro to charges in connection with Harris' shooting death.

Boitnott pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide and was sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison. He is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove in Indiana County.

Speed pleaded guilty in county court in June of this year to three felony charges — conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, and burglary.

In July, Spartaro sentenced Speed to serve 10 years to 20 years in state prison for all three counts. Speed is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution Smithfield in Huntingdon County.

