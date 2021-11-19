Trial set in sexual abuse case against Freeport pastor Antwon Funches Sr.

FREEPORT – The battery and sexual abuse trial of Rev. Antwon M. Funches Sr., pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Freeport, has been scheduled for March 1, 2022.

Court records show that Funches, 47, is due in court again Feb. 24, for a pre-trial jury hearing.

Funches was arrested July 8, after the Freeport Police Department received a report that a female parishioner was sexually abused at her home.

Here is what we know about the case so far:

When did the alleged incident occur?

According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred June 18, when Funches was at the parishioner's home to fix a refrigerator.

What are the charges?

Funches is charged with battery and criminal sexual abuse, two Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,500 on each charge. "(The defendant) knowingly and without legal justification made physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to (the woman) in that said defendant used his hands to rub various parts of (her) body without her consent," charging documents say. Funches has made three court appearances so far.

Is Antwon Funches still employed by St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church?

According to the church's website, Funches is still the lead pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist. Facebook posts indicate he is still giving sermons, including the one he preached July 11, three days after his arrest. Calls to verify his employment have not been returned.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 607 E. Stephenson St. in Freeport, was founded in 1911.

When was Funches hired?

Antwon Funches Sr. was hired in 2016. He is the church's 15th pastor in its 110-year history. It is unclear if church officials were aware of his drug convictions when he was hired.

Has he held other positions in the community?

Antwon Funches served on the Freeport School Board and resigned in 2019, when board members learned he has prior felony convictions. He is an occasional contributor to the “From the Pulpit” faith columns that appear weekly in The Journal-Standard.

What are Funches' previous convictions?

Federal court records show Funches pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in 2008, when he worked as a Cook County Sheriff's deputy. According to an affidavit, he was paid $1,000 to act as security during an illegal drug buy that involved an uncover FBI agent. He was released from federal custody in 2013.

Where is St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church?

It's at 607-641 E. Stephenson St., Freeport

Jim Hagerty is a freelance correspondent.

