New trial set in sledgehammer murder case after mistrial declared

Ventura County Sheriff's authorities said this silver Nissan Frontier was allegedly used to transport a murder victim's body from Meiners Oaks in 2019.

A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder case of a Meiners Oaks man accused of killing his roommate with a small sledgehammer in 2019, with a new trial slated to start next month.

The case against Cameron Lykins, 28, was continued to March 18, when another jury trial has been scheduled at Ventura County Superior Court. Lykins has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has denied special allegations that could impact sentencing if he were to be convicted.

He is accused of killing 22-year-old Houston Auer on May 12, 2019.

The mistrial came after items were inadvertently placed in front of the jury, a spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said. Because the matter is set for another trial, no other details were released.

Lawyers made opening statements on Jan. 31. Prosecutors told jurors the defendant committed a “focused, brutal annihilation” of the victim at the home where the two men lived.

A public defender told jurors Lykins had "no choice” but to kill his best friend in self-defense.

Cameron Scott Lykins

The house is on a large property in the 1100 block of Myer Road in the unincorporated Meiners Oaks community, west of Ojai city limits.

Lykins allegedly transported the victim's body to Angeles National Forest. The remains were found more than a month later under a bush on a steep cliff, prosecutors said.

The courtroom docket shows Public Defender Thomas Hartnett made the request for a mistrial to Judge Derek Malan Wednesday afternoon. Malan approved the request Thursday morning.

Jurors were dismissed Thursday afternoon. Lykins was returned to county jail custody with bail set at $2 million.

