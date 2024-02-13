New trial set in stabbing death of Suffield woman

Donald Small, 61, of Suffield, is shown after a mistrial was declared in December when the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in the stabbing death of his wife, Barbara Small, 55, in 2022. A new trial has been scheduled for May.

A new trial has been set for a Suffield Township man charged with murder in the 2022 stabbing death of his wife.

Donald Ray Small Jr.'s first trial ended with a hung jury. He is scheduled to go on trial again May 28.

Small is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Barbara Ann Small, 55, at their Winterhaven Drive home on Feb. 14, 2022. The Portage County Sheriff's Office said Donald Ray Small Jr. was hospitalized immediately afterward with a self-inflicted knife injury.

A grand jury indicted Small on two counts of murder and second-degree felony assault. One of the murder counts includes a specification that the offense was committed in conjunction with an assault and one of the assault charges includes a specification that it was with a knife, a "deadly weapon."

Small's attorneys have said he killed his wife, but the jury must decide whether he was insane at the time of the killing.

The defense maintains that Small, who is confined to a wheelchair, was suffering from a form of psychosis related to Parkinson's Disease when he stabbed his wife. They also say that those who know Small have said the murder was not something he would normally do.

The prosecution maintained Small knew what he was doing when he killed his wife and understood it was wrong.

Small went on trial in December. The trial ended with a hung jury after 11 jurors decided Small was insane at the time of the killing, but the 12th did not agree.

