Trial set to start Feb. 27 in sex abuse case

Jan. 31—A Baker City man arrested more than 10 months ago on multiple sex crime charges is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 27 in Baker County Circuit Court.

Jerry Ray Shaw Jr., 40, was arrested March 21, 2022, in Baker City. He has been in the Baker County Jail since, on $1 million bail. Shaw could be released by posting 10% of that amount — $100,000 — but Judge Matt Shirtcliff of Baker County Circuit Court has required a hearing to take place prior to Shaw's release if he posts bail.

Shaw, who is represented by Baker City attorney Bob Moon, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 19.

The alleged victim is a juvenile girl known to Shaw. The alleged abuse happened between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2015, in Baker City, according to court documents. The victim was younger than 14 throughout the period, and younger than 12 in some instances.

A grand jury indicted Shaw last year on 11 felony counts, including five counts of first-degree sodomy, a Class A felony; two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, a Class A felony; and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.

Were Shaw convicted on all or most counts, he could be sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. Each of the three crimes for which he is charged is a felony, and all are Measure 11 offenses, meaning they carry mandatory minimum prison sentences on conviction.

Shaw was in court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, for a hearing on a motion from Greg Baxter, Baker County district attorney, seeking to allow as evidence at trial a series of Facebook messages that Shaw allegedly wrote in March 2022 to his wife.

In his motion, Baxter wrote that the messages are relevant because they incriminate Shaw and corroborate statements made by the victim and two other people who gave statements to police.

In a Jan. 6, 2023, reponse to Baxter's motion, Moon wrote that Shaw conceded the Facebook messages are relevant and are not hearsay.

However, Moon noted in the motion that under Oregon evidence law, the prosecution must also prove that Shaw actually wrote the messages.

Shirtcliff ruled in court on Tuesday morning that the state had proved, to a preponderance of the evidence, that Shaw wrote the messages that Baxter intends to use at trial, and that those messages are admissible.

Shirtcliff cited several factors, including that email addresses, a phone number and a PayPal account attached to the Facebook account under Shaw's name also belong to Shaw.

As for the Facebook messages, the judge noted that the content of several messages, including personal and business details likely known only to Shaw and to his wife, are "compelling evidence" that Shaw wrote the messages.

One message also includes a photo of Shaw, the judge noted.

Shirtcliff has scheduled a pre-trial readiness conference for Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Circuit Court.