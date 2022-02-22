Trial set for this summer in Waukesha County for man accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield

A 24-year-old North Dakota man is scheduled for two jury trials this summer in Waukesha County after the state Court of Appeals denied a motion seeking to move one of the cases to another county.

Nathanael Benton is accused of shooting two police officers in the city of Delafield on Nov. 6, 2020, after a hit-and-run in the city.

He is facing two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

His trial in that case has been set for June 6-10.

Benton initially sought to change the venue for his trial related to the police shootings, asserting he would not receive a fair trial in Waukesha Country.

His attorneys appealed a decision by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Paul Bugenhagen that denied the change of venue motion. They argued that local news coverage and social media surrounding the shootings created too much prejudice among Waukesha County residents. But Bugenhagen rejected that argument, saying that, through proper questioning, the court could identify potential jurors with any biases.

The state Court of Appeals on Jan. 25 denied the appeal.

Benton has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $1.5 million cash bond in Waukesha County Jail.

Second case

Benton is also charged in connection with a separate incident, accused of stabbing an inmate with a sharpened toothbrush in a Waukesha County Jail cell on Dec. 14, 2021. He is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, throwing bodily substances, battery by a prisoner, and disorderly conduct. The trial in that case has been set for July 26-28.

He has pleaded not guilty; bail has been set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: