Trial set for suspect in fatal shooting of Elwood officer

Sep. 2—ANDERSON — A January trial date has tentatively been set for Carl Roy Webb Boards II, who is charged with the murder of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

With heightened security at the Madison County Government Center, Boards, 42, Anderson, appeared in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 for an initial hearing.

The Madison County prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty in this case.

During the hearing Friday, Lake County attorney Lemuel Stigler certified that he has participated in and received training to be the lead defense attorney in a capital case. Local attorney Joe Duepner also certified that he has completed the necessary training.

Boards said during questioning by Judge Andrew Hopper that he has a bachelor's degree and politely answered Hopper when asked several questions.

Judge Hopper set Jan. 9, 2023, as the trial date with another hearing set for Sept. 30.

Several motions were approved by Hopper including a request from the state for a gag order that neither side will publicize confidential documents, including autopsy photographs and the medical report.

Although no motion was filed, it is expected that the defense will request a change of venue for the trial outside of Madison County.

Boards is charged with murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm enhancement, habitual offender, life without parole and the death penalty.

Just after 2 a.m. on July 31 Shahnavaz stopped a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North. Police have not provided a reason for the traffic stop.

Officers from Elwood and Madison County found the wounded Shahnavaz and administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Shahnavaz was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital, where he died.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Hamilton County officers located the Buick and attempted a traffic stop. The Buick continued southbound on Indiana 37. Hamilton County sheriff's deputies pursued the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation device near the area of Indiana 37 and 146th Street.

The Buick continued southbound on Indiana 37 toward Interstate 69. While on I-69, Fishers police employed two "precision immobilization techniques." After the second attempt, the Buick struck a median barrier wall. Officers took Boards into custody without further incident.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.