Trial set for Taylor Schabusiness in case where Green Bay man was decapitated

Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay appears on Zoom with Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh on April 13, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay. She is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the February killing and decapitation of a male friend.

GREEN BAY - Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled to go to trial March 6 in Brown County Circuit Court, a couple weeks past the one-year anniversary of the killing and decapitation of a male friend, Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness who was in court Tuesday, was expecting to hear the findings of mental evaluation of an expert hired by her defense attorney, Quinn T. Jolly. But the findings of the evaluation were not discussed in open court Tuesday after Jolly indicated he needed extra time to review them; he had previously asked the court to find Schabusiness not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide by reason of insanity.

Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh also scheduled a final pretrial conference in the case for 10 a.m. Feb. 27, and set Jan. 9 for a status conference.

"The reality is that we could continue to do evaluations for months and months and months," Walsh said.

Both the prosecution and defense had Schabusiness evaluated this past summer to determine if the defendant could assist in her own defense. Jolly, saying Schabusiness had suffered "a mental decline" this summer, requested a follow-up examination of Schabusiness after officers at the Brown County Jail placed her on suicide watch following her brother's death in July.

Prosecutors say Schabusiness strangled Thyrion to death February 22 of this year, then used a knife to cut off his head and other body parts. Thyrion's mother found her son's head in a bucket in the basement, according to the criminal complaint.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. First-degree intentional homicide can carry a sentence of life in prison.

Since her arrest earlier this year, she has been held in the Brown County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

