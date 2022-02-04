Trial set in Terri Lynn Bills murder case

Feb. 4—Jury selection will begin April 18 for the suspect accused of the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano set the date during a brief proceeding on Thursday. A week earlier, attorneys for Yasin Abdu-Sabur had told Ottaviano that they needed additional time to prepare for a trial.

Abdu-Sabur has pleaded not guilty to a single count of second-degree murder in the gruesome slaying of Bills in 2015. He has been held without bail since his indictment and arraignment in February 2020.

His indictment by a Niagara County grand jury capped a five-year manhunt to find Bills' killer.

A combination of pandemic related issues, a list of potentially 400 witnesses submitted to the defense by Niagara County prosecutors and a competency evaluation have all slowed trial preparations.

Retired County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had ordered an examination of Abdu-Sabur to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial. Two psychologists took just over a month to interview and evaluate Abdu-Sabur before determining that he understood the charges he was facing and would be able to assist his attorneys in preparing a defense.

Defense attorney Robert Fogg, who is handling the case for Abdu-Sabur as a conflicts attorney in the Niagara County Public Defender's Office, has told Ottaviano that he will not challenge the determination by the court-appointed psychologists.

Abdu-Sabur, 37, formerly of the Falls, was picked up by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies at a South Carolina jail in February 2020 after he completed a one-year sentence for a conviction on domestic violence and child neglect charges. He had been linked to Bills' murder in 2019.

Bills' body was discovered on June 16, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Investigators found only her torso, her head and limbs had been removed.

She had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.

In December 2019, investigators discovered the murder scene.

Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high-tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.

Investigators eventually loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.

The trove of forensics they found, along with other information obtained by Falls Police detectives, led to the charges against Abdu-Sabur.