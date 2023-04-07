Trial for sexual assault of Burkburnett child to start Monday

Trial starts Monday in Wichita Falls for a McKinney, Texas man accused of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old child in Burkburnett.

Chase James Jones is accused of assaulting the child in September 2021 after he met them on a dating app.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Jones told police he had driven 168 miles to break up with a relationship partner. Jones, who was 19 at the time, told officers the child told him they were not 18, but rather 13. The affidavit says Jones told the investigators, “one thing led to another and they ended up having sexual intercourse.” The document also claims Jones said he “knew it was wrong and is ready to face his punishment.”

Jones’ attorney has claimed in pre-trial filings that the Burkburnett Police Department violated Jones’ constitutional rights and he was arrested without lawful warrant or probable cause. The attorney has moved to suppress statements Jones made to police in addition to a phone and condoms seized by police.

Jones was arrested Sept. 20, 2021. His bail was set at $100,000 and he was released from jail Nov. 12, 2021.

He is charged with a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison.

