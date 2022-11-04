Trial is slated in alleged theft of firemen's carnival fund

Nov. 4—VERNON TOWNSHIP — The former financial secretary of the Cambridge Springs Firemen's Carnival is slated to go on trial next year in county court for allegedly stealing money from the organization.

In September, Christian French, 47, of Cambridge Springs, was charged by Cambridge Springs Police Department with stealing more than $7,000 from the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department's carnival account. Police allege the theft took place from 2017 to 2021.

On Tuesday, French waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on a total of 18 counts filed by police. By waiving his right to a hearing, French automatically was ordered for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on all counts.

The criminal complaint and arrest affidavit alleges French made $7,243.37 in debit card transactions for his own benefit. He is accused of taking $1,100.02 via debit card in 2017; $4,049.15 in 2018; $486.49 in 2019; $49.07 in 2020; and $1,558.64 in 2021. French was the carnival's financial secretary at the time, the affidavit said. He also is a past chief of the fire department.

Police filed charges Sept. 21 in the wake of the fire department's receipt of a forensic audit of the carnival's finances.

The fire department first contacted borough police in April about unauthorized transactions using the carnival account's debit card, which had been issued to French, the affidavit said.

On March 17, French was confronted by the fire department's board of directors about unauthorized transactions and French admitted to making them, the affidavit said. French's membership with the fire department was terminated at that point, the affidavit said.

HBK Valuation Group LLC then conducted a forensic audit of the account at the request of the fire department, the affidavit said. That audit was completed Aug. 23, the affidavit said.

In a Sept. 15 interview with Cambridge Springs police, French admitted to making the unauthorized transactions on the account, the affidavit said.

French then was charged by police with two counts each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by deception, all third-degree felonies; and four counts each of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft by deception, all first-degree misdemeanors.

French remains free on non-monetary bond awaiting trial. His trial is scheduled for the March 2023 term of county criminal court.