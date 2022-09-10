Trial slated to start in 2020 Wolfe City murder case

Sep. 10—A murder trial is scheduled to begin next week in the case of former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is charged with murder in the killing of an unarmed city resident almost two years ago.

Lucas, 24, was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center lieu of $1 million bond. He has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the shooting death of Jonathan Price the night of Oct. 3, 2020.

Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the 354th District Court. During a final pretrial hearing Sept 6, witnesses for both sides were sworn-in and all pending motions were presented before the court.

In November 2020, a Hunt County grand jury issued a murder indictment, naming Lucas, a resident of Lone Oak, in the death of Price, 31, of Wolfe City. The investigation was undertaken by the Texas Rangers.

A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price was captured by a body camera. Lucas had arrived at the scene of a reported disturbance and "possible fight in progress," according to Simmons' complaint. Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking "you doing good?" multiple times.

Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price by grabbing his arm and using verbal commands, which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a Taser and informed Price to comply or the Taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the Taser, which was not effective, according to Simmons' complaint.

Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the Taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Price "resisted in a nonthreatening posture" before the officer used his Taser and gun, concluding that Lucas' actions were "not justifiable force."

Lucas, a recent police academy graduate, was fired by the Wolfe City City Council soon after the shooting.

Price, a native of Wolfe City, was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, according to accounts from numerous Wolfe City residents.