Trial to start for man accused of attacking pregnant woman, shooting at Orange County deputies

A trial is set to begin, for a man accused in a shootout with Orange County deputies from nearly two years ago.

Officials say Avery Williams shot at deputies in 2021 and they were forced to fire back.

Investigators said that the shootout stemmed from a fight, and during the fight, a pregnant woman pulled out her smartphone to record it.

Williams is accused of attacking her too.

Williams is accused of attempted murder and attempted battery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident started with a fight between Williams and his brother Narvell Williams inside the Emerald Villas apartments in Pine Hills.

Investigators said when the brothers noticed that a woman was filming the fight with her cell phone, they both attacked her.

Deputies said Avery Williams shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

