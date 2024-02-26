Trial to start Monday for Suamico man accused of backing vehicle over, killing 5-year-old in 2020

GREEN BAY – A trial is set to begin Monday for a 42-year-old Suamico man who law enforcement say backed his truck over a 5-year-old boy, killing him, in 2020.

Matthew Georgia is charged with homicide by negligent use of a vehicle, a Class G felony, for the death of Christian Warzniak.

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday. If convicted, Georgia faces up to 10 years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both.

What happened?

The following information is summarized from the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 29, 2020, Georgia was dropping off Christian and his mother at her house in De Pere, when while backing out to leave, he struck the young boy with his truck.

First responders arrived and transported Christian to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's mother told investigators Georgia had gotten angry with her about a text she received. She and Christian got out of the car, and before she had the chance to shut the passenger side door, Georgia backed out of the driveway in a hurry, running over the young boy.

Georgia told investigators he thought the front door was shut, and believed he reversed the vehicle at a normal speed.

What does Wisconsin law say about the crime?

At the end of a week-long trial, a 12-person jury will determine if Georgia's behavior was criminally negligent, leading to Christian's death.

Wisconsin law defines criminal negligence as "ordinary negligence to a high degree, consisting of conduct that the actor should realize creates a substantial and unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm to another."

Brown County jury selected

At jury selection Friday, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said no one will argue at trial that Georgia intended to cause Christian's death, but the jury will need to decide if Georgia's use of the vehicle created a reasonable risk of death or great bodily harm, and that he should have realized it.

Fifteen jurors — 11 men and four women — were selected Friday. Of those, three will be randomly selected as alternates.

