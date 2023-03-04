Trial starting in 2021 reported robberies, kidnappings

Mar. 4—Trial is scheduled to begin next week for one of three people indicted on multiple counts alleging involvement in armed robberies and abductions near Celeste two years ago.

Jury selection begins Monday in 196th District Court in the trial of Justin Ray Bishop, who is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. He has pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury issued indictments in June 2021 against Bishop, 38, of Quinlan; Scott Patrick Cathcart, 26, of Point; and Connie Scherie Dodd, 38, of Celeste.

Bishop was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $945,000 bond. He is charged with one count of assault/family violence and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Cathcart is being held in on $900,000 bond. Dodd is being held on judge's orders without bond.

The alleged crimes stem from an incident in March 2021.

Aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are first-degree felonies. Each count is punishable by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Dodd has trial set for May 1. Cathcart does not yet have a trial date scheduled but has a status hearing set in the court on March 27. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported that on March 25, 2021, it received a report of a female in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1017 who stated that she had escaped from being held captive.

When deputies arrived, they located a male walking down County Road 1017. He had obvious injuries and stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will. Deputies were unable to locate the female but later learned that she had gotten a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Patrol deputies and investigators went to the residence where the offense reportedly occurred. No one was there.

The two victims told investigators that they were held against their will and assaulted inside the house at County Road 1017 by three individuals.

A search warrant of the residence was served the morning of March 26, 2021. Evidence was seized, confirming alleged criminal offenses had occurred. Bishop and Dodd were taken into custody. Cathcart was arrested on April 6, 2021.

