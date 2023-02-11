Trial starting for coach, teacher indicted for child sexual assault

Feb. 11—Trial is scheduled this week for a Van Alstyne man, charged with the sexual assault of a child.

At the time of his arrest, David Moody Toon was a baseball coach and teacher for S&S Consolidated High School.

Trial is set to begin Monday morning in the 354th District Court. Toon has been indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on one count of sexual assault of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

The panel returned the charge in September 2021. Toon was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 17, 2020 on a charge of sexual assault of a child-continuous-victim under 14 and was later released on $250,000 bond.

The indictment alleges the incident occurred on or about Jan. 21, 2014.

A probable cause affidavit from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. alleges investigators believe Toon continuously engaged in criminal sexual acts with a child under the age of 14.

The indictment is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.