Trial starting for defendant charged with multiple child sexual assaults

Mar. 24—Trial is scheduled this coming week for a Caddo Mills man indicted on multiple charges for indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

During a pretrial hearing Thursday morning in the 354th District Court, prosecutors and the defense counsel for Mark Wayne Cotten all said they were ready to proceed with the case. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday morning.

Cotten, 49, was charged in September 2021 by a Hunt County grand jury with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The indictments allege the offenses occurred between April 1, 2000 and Nov. 1, 2020.

Cotten has pleaded not guilty.

Cotten was originally arrested by the Caddo Mills Police Department on July 22, 2021 and then released on bond before being taken into custody again by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office following the indictments.

Cotten was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on $900,000 bond.

The aggravated sexual assault of a child charges are first-degree felonies, punishable by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison. The indecency charges are second-degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.