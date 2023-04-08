Trial starting in manslaughter case from 2021 fatal crash

Apr. 8—Trial is scheduled next week for a Delta County man charged with multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash just south of Greenville two years ago.

Dylan Mark Owen, 24, of Cooper was indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and was also indicted on a charge of intoxication assault in December 2021. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the 354th District Court.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident, which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021 on State Hwy. 34 at County Road 2186. DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when his vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a third. Owen was later released on a total of $250,000 bond.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, with each charge punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.