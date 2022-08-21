Trial starting on murder, aggravated assault indictments

Aug. 21—Trial is expected to begin next week for a Rains County man facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a fatal automobile crash in Greenville.

Nicklas Allen Gagliardi of Point was arrested by Greenville police following a collision along Interstate 30. Cagliardi is accused of deliberately causing the accident.

A pretrial hearing was conducted Thursday in the 354th District Court, during which the prosecution and defense attorneys announced they were ready to proceed. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

A Hunt County grand jury issued indictments in September 2021 on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault/family violence.

Gagliardi, 38, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $200,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon count and $100,000 bond on a charge for possession of a controlled substance, which stems from September 2018.

A police report alleges that at approximately 8 p.m. on July 28, 2021, officers were dispatched to a major accident involving multiple vehicles in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road. A Texas Department of Public Safety officer reported witnessing the crash, and other witnesses reported Gagliardi intentionally ramming the victim's vehicle, causing it to crash.

A male passenger in the victim's vehicle died as a result of the collision, and the driver was transported to a Dallas-area hospital. Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene.

Both the murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence indictments were filed as first-degree felonies, each punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.