Trial starts in 2018 BCDC death

Oct. 6—CATLETTSBURG — After nearly three years since 40-year-old Michael L. Moore was found dead at the Boyd County Detention Center, the first of four trials is now under way for one of the jailer's deputies accused of playing a hand in his death.

Former Sgt. Brad Roberts' trial started Monday in Boyd County Circuit Court, where he faces one count of first-degree manslaughter and 16 counts of first-degree criminal abuse. Roberts was the supervisor in charge on the shift during which prosecutors said Moore was beaten, leading to internal bleeding that caused his death.

Former deputy jailer Alicia Beller pleaded guilty in the case a couple years back — former deputies Jeremy F. Mattox, Zachary D. Messer and Colton L. Griffith are set to face trial after Roberts.

It took nearly two days for a jury of nine women and five men to be selected (two will be alternates at random draw prior to deliberations), because a pool of 85 jurors needed to be individually questioned by attorneys due to the pretrial media coverage of the November 2018 death.

Moore's death — officially ruled on Nov. 29, 2018 — preceded the resignation of then-Jailer Joe Burchett, who was a sitting duck following the present Jailer Bill Hensley's successful campaign in 2018. Moore's passing was a part of the tumult of the last couple years of the Burchett administration, which saw a jail riot, at least nine escape, multiple drug overdoses (two of which were fatal) and in the aftermath, a scathing U.S. Department of Justice report.

A case unlike most

At 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, opening arguments began with Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley telling the jury that Moore's death is unlike most cases that come before a jury. While there will be testimony from investigators, medical examiners and witnesses at the jail, Copley said video evidence will allow the jury to see parts of the last 34-36 hours of Moore's life.

"This is rare in a case like this — the video evidence you will see at trial tells the story," she said.

Copley said Moore was picked up on the night of Nov. 27, 2018, for public intoxication by Ashland Police. Moore had been at a family member's house, acting aggressive due to being high, Copley said. At 8:49 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2018, Moore was relinquished from APD custody in the Boyd County jail.

Just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2018, Moore was found dead, Copley said.

What transpired between then was a series of assaults by jailer's deputies — Copley said Moore was placed in a restraint chair and flipped, thrown into the side of the chair, thrown into a metal commode, dry-stunned with a Taser, bodyslammed and had his ear flicked, among other things.

Roberts either participated or observed the abuse, Copley said.

During trial, Copley said the jury will be able to see 16 video clips showing what happened to Moore. In the early morning hours of Nov. 28, when Roberts and the other suspects were on shift, Moore suffered multiple seizures, Copley said.

"They didn't get medical help, they placed him in a restraint chair and he died," Copley said.

Prior to concluding her statement, Copley showed a picture of Moore in life.

"This is who we're talking about," she said.

Two sides to every story

Defense attorney Michael Curtis said the death of Moore is a story "where there are no winners, only losers." But there are two sides to every story, Curtis said.

"Just like the commonwealth, we'll be showing you videos, too, you'll see with your own eyes what happened, not just bits and pieces," Curtis said.

Curtis said Roberts was hired in as a deputy jailer and was never adequately trained for the jail — he was a supervisor in name only, according to the attorney. He said Messer — a "big boy, about 400 pounds" didn't realize his strength in handling a high and erratic Moore, and may have hurt the victim. He said his client didn't know what to do with Messer nor how to deescalate the situation.

When Moore had come into the jail, Curtis contended the victim was flailing around and erratic — he was placed in a restraint chair because the deputies didn't know what to do. A Kentucky State Police interview in which Copley said Roberts admitted to using excessive force didn't necessarily mean a crime, the attorney said.

"Water-boarding isn't torture," he said. "Flipping Mr. Moore in his chair was approved by Pathways, at least that's what they (the deputies) were told. They said it helps get the blood flowing to their head. Now I'm not a medical professional, so I don't know. I don't need to know."

Curtis did admit to his client flicking Moore in the ear.

"He shouldn't have done that, but they want to give him five to 10 years for that?" Curtis said. "That's not torture."

Curtis said Roberts didn't place Moore in the restraint chair — Moore's actions put him there. On Nov. 28, Curtis said Moore was inspected by jail nurses who found nothing wrong with him, except that he was intoxicated.

He said once Moore had his seizures, jailer's deputies gently placed him on a mat "like a baby" and took him to the restraint chair to be held until the nurses arrived at 8 a.m.

"Sadly, he succumbed there," Curtis said.

Testimony will begin at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Prior to breaking for the night, Judge George Davis admonished the jury to consume no news about the case and asked the families of both the defendant and the victim to maintain their composure through the emotional ordeal.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com