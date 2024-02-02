Trial starts for 2019 sledgehammer killing in Meiners Oaks

The murder trial of a 28-year-old Meiners Oaks man accused of killing his roommate with a sledgehammer in 2019 got underway with opening statements in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

Public Defender Ashley Correa argued her client, Cameron Scott Lykins, “had no choice” but to kill his best friend in self-defense.

But Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer told jurors Lykins committed a “focused, brutal annihilation” of the victim, 22-year-old Houston Auer.

Lykins is charged with murder as well as several special allegations, including use of a deadly weapon, that could impact sentencing if he is convicted.

On May 12, 2019, Ventura County Sheriff’s officials searched the roommates' home in the 1100 block of Meyer Road after a private citizen from Inyo County asked the agency to check on Auer at the residence. The home is in the unincorporated Meiners Oaks community west of Ojai city limits.

Deputies found blood covering the floor and walls of Auer’s bedroom. His body was later found on June 23 that year, more than 100 miles away in Angeles National Forest, under a bush on a steep cliff, prosecutors said.

Early morning confrontation

In the evening leading up to the killing, Auer was reportedly abusing drugs in his garage and posting videos on social media, the defense said.

The prosecution noted the videos showed prescription pill bottles and cash, as the victim was saving to buy a car. Rolled-up cash was visible in images Moyer displayed during her opening statements. Bloody money was later found in the defendant's truck, she said.

Cameron Scott Lykins

Meanwhile, Lykins was out drinking with friends that night. Video footage shows him at a Newbury Park sports bar, the prosecution said.

The confrontation between the two men took place around 2:30 or 3 a.m., prosecutors said, based on when another roommate said he heard a commotion in Auer's room.

Defense attorney Correa said when Lykins had returned home, he saw Auer sitting at the edge of his bed, slumped over with a gun. Auer reportedly asked for the keys to Lykins’ truck, but was told he couldn't have them. Auer then pointed the gun at the defendant, Correa told jurors.

Lykins pushed Auer down, Correa said, but Auer allegedly started to get up with the gun. That’s when Lykins grabbed a mini-sledgehammer and began attacking Auer in self-defense, she told the jury.

The 3-pound sledgehammer was used to cause blunt-force trauma to the victim's face and head, authorities allege.

Lykins went on to do things he shouldn't have done, the defense attorney said, including dragging Auer's body out the window and transporting it to Angeles National Forest.

Moyer, the DA, said the only evidence that shows Lykins killed the victim in self-defense is his own testimony.

The prosecution claims Lykins held a grudge against Auer after he “snitched” on the defendant during a 2017 road rage incident.

Prosecutors pointed to a drawing that was found in Lykins' truck that allegedly shows him holding Auer’s dead body. Words at the top of the page included a phrase saying "kill rats" and other references to snitching.

The defense said the drawing was made prior to the road rage incident. The public defender then discounted the drawing, noting the two friends listened to rap music and watched violent movies.

Testimony starts

Attorneys began calling witnesses Thursday morning. The first was the victim's uncle, Shane Harris, a former California Highway Patrol officer.

Harris testified about seeing sheriff's deputies outside the main house on the Meyer Road property the day they came to check on Auer. He described going inside and seeing his nephew’s room with bloodstains on the mattress, blood spatters elsewhere and blood smeared underneath the window.

"I thought: Someone was killed here," Harris recalled.

The uncle lived in another house on the 22-acre property, which had several trailers and other structures in addition to the main house where Auer and Lykins lived. Part of Harris' testimony also established the existence of a .22-caliber rifle Auer bought.

The second witness was Deputy Scott Garner, a patrol deputy with the sheriff's Ojai station. He arrived at the crime scene with two other deputies around 10:15 a.m. that day.

Garner described searching around the west side of the house to see if anyone was hurt. From outside the home, he saw a window with blood smeared on it, a screen and a ladder. Garner also testified he saw a blood-soaked pillow and a stained sheet on the ground. The grass was folded over, indicating something heavy had been dragged across it, he said.

Testimony continued Thursday afternoon.

Lykins remains housed at the county's main jail, where bail for the murder charge is set at $2 million. The trial before Judge Derek Malan, which is scheduled to last about three weeks, continues Friday morning in courtroom 48.

VC Star reporter Dua Anjum contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Trial starts for 2019 sledgehammer killing in Ojai Valley