Trial starts for Anderson man suspected in 2022 stabbing death of wife

Aug. 21—ANDERSON — An Anderson man is on trial for the 2022 stabbing death of his wife.

Roger Redding is charged with murder in the Nov. 11 death of Marina Redding.

The state's case in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 is being presented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna and Deputy Prosecutor Matt Savage. Redding is represented by Jimmy McDole.

Opening statements were set for Monday after jury selection. The trial will resume Wednesday. The state last week dismissed a related charge of auto theft against Redding.

Marina Redding, 58, was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest at her residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street on Nov. 11, 2022.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson police earlier that day were contacted that day by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department regarding a welfare check after Marina Redding's car was found at the scene of an accident. The car's engine was running at the time it was found.

Hamilton County deputies found Roger Redding hiding under a tree near the crash scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The keys found in the car belonged to Marina Redding.

Anderson police did a welfare check but found no one was at the address on Fletcher Street.

At 11:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Fletcher Street address again. The owner of the apartment building where Marina Redding lived had been asked to check on her welfare by a relative. The apartment building owner discovered the body and called 911.

Officers reported finding Marina Redding lying face down on the end of a bed and noticed blood under her body. They found a cell phone on the floor and a bloody knife with a bent blade.

A witness told police that on Nov. 11, Roger Redding appeared to be intoxicated and was talking about Marina cheating on him. The witness later said he could hear the two arguing and Marina crying hysterically and trying to catch her breath.

Another witness told police in the early morning hours of Nov. 11 she heard what she believed to be a woman screaming inside the apartment building.

When interviewed by police, Roger Redding first said he argued with Marina on Nov. 11 at the residence, but Redding later said they had argued by phone.

He also told police that he had not been at the residence for several days and had been staying with a friend around the time of Marina's death. But Redding's friend told investigators Redding had not been stayed with him Nov. 10, Nov. 11 or Nov. 12.

Video footage from the Anderson apartment building showed Roger Redding entering the building at 7:34 a.m. Nov. 11 and leaving shortly afterward in his wife's car.

According to court records, Roger Redding married Marina Ann Fite in 2020.

