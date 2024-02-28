Trial starts in Ashtabula murder case

Feb. 28—JEFFERSON — Malikhi Coleman's trial for the murder of Fredrick Johnson began on Tuesday with jury selection and opening statements.

Coleman, 21, was indicted on Sept. 30, 2022 on one count of murder, an unclassified felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty, and bond was continued at $1 million cash or surety.

Opening statements started Tuesday afternoon.

Ashtabula County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa gave her opening statement first.

"I'm going to take you back to July 26 of 2022," she said.

She described there being two groups of people congregating at Harbor Ridge Apartments in Ashtabula.

"Everything's going along normally, except when one group starts yelling at another group," Cantalamessa said.

She said Coleman can be seen on surveillance video taking an AK-47 from his vehicle and bringing it to a group of friends. The other group of people started to leave, she said.

"The defendant is still across the street, and he gets in a white, older-type Mercury Grand Marquis," she said.

She said the white vehicle can be seen chasing the victim's vehicle from Lambros Lane toward Ohio Avenue.

She said there are no cameras pointing at the intersection, and when police arrived, they found 12-13 rounds from the AK-47 at the intersection, along with additional 9-millimeter rounds.

Johnson was also found at the crime scene, bleeding to death, Cantalamessa said.

"They put together the fact that it's the defendant, Malikhi Coleman, sitting in that passenger seat, with an AK-47, hanging out the window as he's driving up to Ohio Avenue on Lambros Lane and firing," she said.

Cantalamessa said Coleman gunned down members of the other group after yelling the name of a gang at them.

She said the jury would be shown surveillance video of the lead-up to the incident.

Malcolm Stewart Douglas, Coleman's attorney, said Cantalamessa made a number of promises to the jury, and he hopes they listened to every word she said.

"By the end of this trial, I want you to hold her to those promises, because where is it that something is as simple as what she just summarized?" he said.

He said the jury would be hearing from a number of witnesses and seeing a number of exhibits.

The only people who can tell the jury what happened that night will be testifying, he said.

"Right now, Mr. Coleman is presumed to be not guilty," Douglas said. "This process that we're engaging in, you will be the ultimate finders of fact."

He encouraged the jury to listen to Cantalamessa and hold her to her words.

"At the end of the day, I believe that those words will ring hollow, and you will find that Mr. Coleman is not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Douglas said.

The first witness called by prosecutors was Ida Evans, Johnson's mother.

She testified Johnson was 25 when he was killed, and he had multiple jobs, including starting his own clothing line.

Evans said the last time she saw him was the day before he was killed, on her birthday.

Detective Wayne Howell, with the Ashtabula Police Department, testified that he was a patrolman at the time Johnson was killed.

"I was assisting on a complaint over at the 1900 block of West 11th Street," he said.

Howell said while he was speaking with someone in reference to another call, he heard what he believed to be gunfire.

He said he was essentially done at that scene, and 30 seconds to a minute later, dispatch advised him of a man down in the area of Ohio Avenue and Lambros Lane.

Howell said it did not take him long to respond.

"As I'm approaching the scene, I do see a male lying in the roadway, there was three people that were around him, there was a large group of people that were off to the side of the road," he said.

Howell said there was a light-colored vehicle adjacent to Johnson's location.

"I parked my car just north of the intersection and ran up to the group of people," he said.

Howell said someone was performing chest compressions on Johnson when he got there.

"I kneeled down to see if I could help," he said. "I checked for a pulse. I did not get one, and I could see that he wasn't breathing."

At that point, additional APD officers arrived, and five to 10 minutes later, an ambulance arrived.

After Johnson was transported in an ambulance, Howell surrounded the scene with crime scene tape, then helped another officer search for shell casings, he said.

Howell said when he first got to the scene, a group of people told him five Black males ran west from the scene.

"While we were up there ... dispatch advised that a possible suspect was in apartment D5 of Harbor Ridge Apartments," he said.

He said officers responded to the apartment, but the door was open and it was empty.

On cross-examination, Douglas asked Howell the distance between where he was and the corner of Ohio Avenue and Lambros Lane.

Howell said about about half a block east and six blocks south, but did not know the exact distance.

He said he was not able to differentiate between rifle and handgun fire at that distance.

Howell said a lot of shell casings were found near the intersection, but 9-millimeter casings were found in the intersection.

Douglas asked if he had any indication if Johnson was shot inside the vehicle or outside.

"Just from where his body was, where the vehicle was, it looked to me that he was shot outside his vehicle," Howell said.

Howell was excused, and Cantalamessa called APD Detective Mark Allen.

Allen said he was on patrol the night of Johnson's murder. He said he was collecting evidence on another call when he heard gunfire.

"I want to say it was roughly around 8 o'clock," he said.

He said it took him five to 10 minutes to secure the last scene he was at and respond to the scene at Ohio Avenue and Lambros Lane.

"I established a crime scene, I went to my patrol car, I got crime scene tape and I began to make a crime scene so it could be contained," Allen said.

Allen said he saw shell casings from a handgun and a rifle, and placed evidence markers down near the casings to help other detectives when they arrived. He said the smaller shell casings were near the south end of the roadway, and some of the larger ones were south of Lambros Lane.

Allen said he was at the scene for 10 to 15 minutes before detectives arrived.

Douglas asked Allen about his distance from Howell, and how far he was from the scene.

Allen said he was about 200 feet from Howell, and 9 to 10 city blocks from the scene.

He said people were not directly interfering with the crime scene, but people were upset and emotional.

Allen testified he saw at least three shell casings from a handgun and five shell casings from a rifle.

The handgun shell casings were about 25 to 30 feet from Johnson's body, Allen said.

The last witness on Tuesday was Ramon McRae.

McRae said he was in a group of people with Johnson on the day he died.

McRae said the group was hanging out in the area of Johnson's car.

"Fred's car was parked by the park, and the park is across the street from B building [at the Harbor Ridge apartments]," he said.

A group of people he didn't know were on the other side of the parking lot, McRae said.

"They were just sitting there," he said. "Everybody just kept looking back and forth."

The group McRae and Johnson were with went to leave the apartments, McRae said

McRae said he saw Malikhi Coleman in the passenger seat of a white car following the group before the shooting started.

"They kept flashing guns at each other," he said.

McRae said Johnson had a pistol with him when he got out of the car, but he wasn't one to show off that he had it.

"He pulled it out of his bag, he cocked it, and he got out of the car," he said.

McRae said he ducked as soon as Johnson got out of the car, and did not see what happened next.

"I'm ducking to make sure I'm not shot," McRae said. "I don't know what's happening. So then, when the gunshots stop, I get out and start running."

He also said Coleman had driven in a circle brandishing the rifle before the shooting.

McRae said he couldn't guess how many shots he heard.

"I was just hoping I was alive," he said. "It was a lot."

McRae said he got out of the car and started running, then someone from the group he was with started crying, at which point he realized Johnson had been shot.

He testified he stayed at the scene and spoke to officers.

On cross-examination, Douglas asked McRae who was waving guns around, and McRae said Coleman and and one person from the group Johnson was with.

Douglas showed McRae a photo, which McRae said he saw on social media after Johnson was killed.

The photo shows the group McRae was with at the apartments, including Johnson.

Douglas showed McRae a second photo, which showed Johnson inside the truck of one of the people he was with at Harbor Ridge Apartments. The photo showed Johnson holding a gun, and McRae testified he did not know another person holding a gun in the photo.

He showed McRae the photo again and asked him to identify a person, and McRae identified him by a first name, but said he didn't know him.

McRae testified he did not know who shot first.

Court adjourned for the day after his testimony.