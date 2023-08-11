Trial starts in Boone County Monday for Noblesville man accused of shooting son-in-law in Lebanon

Aug. 11—The trial for a man charged with attempted murder of his son-in-law is scheduled to begin Monday in Boone Circuit Court.

Mark Wilburn's grandchildren told police he shot their dad and nearly shot one of them in January of 2020, according to court records. Wilburn's son-in-law, Michael Maxwell, survived his injuries.

By January of this year, Wilburn's trial had been postponed at least nine times at Wilburn's request, but never at the request of the Boone County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutor Kent Eastwood "strenuously objected to any further continuances," in January.

Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein postponed the trial until Monday, more than three and a half years after events that led to Wilburn's arrest.

Maxwell had just been granted custody of the children he shared with his estranged wife and Wilburn's daughter, Brittany Maxwell, in January 2020, police reported.

Michael showed up to collect the children at their mother's home in the Hoosier Estates Mobile Home Park in Lebanon, and Wilburn shot Michael, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilburn, 57, was apparently upset over comments Michael made to the Indiana Department of Child Services, police reported at the time.

Michael and Brittany's 7- and 6-year-old children told police their grandfather pointed the gun at their father's head and shot him, Lebanon Police Detective Bryan Spencer reported. The younger child said "Papaw" also nearly shot him, according to court records.

Wilburn was at first released from the Boone County Jail on bond but has been held there since October of 2021 after Schein found that he repeatedly broke the rules stipulated for his home detention and that he was still a threat to the victim.

Wilburn is charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and two counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.