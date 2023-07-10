Trial starts in case of Akronite charged in 2021 shooting death of Bedford man

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Daniel Sallerson gives his opening statement to jurors in the trial of Christopher Blue on Monday.

Owen Matthew Barzal was interested in the marijuana business, having attended a cannabis industry conference the week before the 19-year-old was shot to death on Rosemont Avenue in Akron’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

“He was anti-drug, but was interested in marijuana cultivation,” said his father, Matthew Barzal, as the trial of his son’s alleged killer began Monday.

Prosecutors said Barzal drove from his home in Bedford to Akron to sell some marijuana, but instead was shot and robbed by Christopher Blue, 19, on Oct. 12, 2021.

Blue is charged with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, all unclassified felonies, first-degree felony aggravated robbery, F-2 felonious assault and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. All of the charges except the tampering with evidence charge include firearms specifications, which carry extra prison time.

Barzal testified his son sold marijuana, but said that “he wasn’t really making (money) – he would, like, give it to people. It wasn’t any kind of orchestrated business.”

Matthew Barzal talks about his son Owen Barzal, who was shot and killed in 2021, during the trial of Christopher Blue.

Barzal said he had attended the cannabis conference with his son and said, “He was putting together a business plan.”

“The last thing I said to him is ‘I love you and I’m so proud of you.’”

That was the day he was shot. Barzal recalled noticing his son was in Akron through a tracking app he had linked to his son's cellphone.

Owen Matthew Barzal, right, pictured with his father, Matthew Barzal, in this undated photo.

"I thought he was down there skateboarding," he added. "He had no acquaintance with Mr. Blue that I know of before that time."

He said his son had previously worked on becoming an Eagle Scout and had been an archery counselor at Camp Manatoc in Peninsula, in addition to helping people around the neighborhood.

"He was all about nature − he was very into nature and animals."

Barzal said his son never carried more than a couple of hundred dollars at a time and called the killing "senseless."

Police pull Owen Barzal from car, get tip on suspect

Police responding to a report of shots fired in October 2021 found Barzal slumped over in the driver’s seat of his Jeep around 4:43 p.m.

Matthew Barzal struggled to hold back tears as body-camera video presented in evidence showed police pulling his son out of the vehicle and rendering first aid, including CPR.

Police testified they identified Blue as a suspect and were told he was at home a short distance away by his mother, who they said approached investigators at the scene.

Christopher Blue listens to testimony Monday in court. Blue is accused in the 2021 shooting death of Owen Barzal.

After a standoff that lasted nearly six hours, Blue was flushed out of his home after police deployed chemical agents about 10:30 p.m., they said.

In opening statements Monday morning, Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Sallerson said Blue’s cellphone was found in Barzal’s Jeep, complete with messages detailing the transaction. Sallerson said police found a message from Barzal to Blue at 4:29 p.m. stating, “I’m here.”

Sallerson said the shooting happened within minutes, with Barzal calling for help at 4:33 p.m.

Akron police officer Anderson Moss points to defendant Christopher Blue during testimony Monday in Akron.

Surveillance video points to Blue, prosecutors say

Prosecutors presented video footage from a neighbor’s Blink security camera, which they said shows Blue walking with another male down the neighbor’s driveway at 3:37 p.m. The other male was later identified as a 17-year-old named Stephen Barclay.

Police later testified Barzal had driven from the direction of that neighbor's house and crashed through a street sign, striking a fire hydrant before coming to a stop.

A closeup of the video shows what police said was an automatic pistol with an extended magazine in Blue's front left pants pocket.

Akron police Lt. Aron Hanlon, lead investigator at the scene that day, said Blue's mother had approached detectives as they arrived to investigate and acted strangely, asking they what they were doing and what they thought they would be doing next.

"I've never really had anyone interview me at a crime scene when I didn't know their involvement," he said.

He said she followed investigators as they went to a nearby home, where they had noticed a surveillance camera, to see if there was any footage that would help the investigation.

The homeowner pulled footage the camera had recorded from a web-based server and Hanlon said he, the homeowner and Blue's mother watched it on the homeowner's phone.

When the two males appeared in the video, the homeowner turned to Blue's mother and said, "I asked you to keep your kid out of my yard," Hanlon testified.

Hanlon testified that Blue's mother then agreed the male in the video with the weapon was her son.

Another police investigator later testified the murder weapon was found hidden inside the home during a search after Blue was arrested.

Defense says Barclay also involved in Owen Barzal's shooting death

Attorney Pat Summers, representing Blue, said Barclay, who is now in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated charge, gave Blue the gun after the shooting.

Summers said in a brief opening argument that Barclay came to Blue’s house and dropped off the disassembled weapon, then left with a relative.

Defense attorney Pat Summers talks with Christopher Blue on Monday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas in Akron.

He said Blue took the gun parts and put them away, then went to lie down, only to be awakened by police.

Barclay may be called as a potential witness in the case and appeared briefly in court Monday, having arrived in custody. After a brief recess, Barclay had been taken away.

According to prosecutors, the 17-year-old has been indicted as an adult on a charge of having weapons under disability, which means having a weapon despite being prohibited from doing so.

Detective Hanlon said Barclay was placed at the scene of the shooting because he had been wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor at the time.

Hanlon testified the video showing Blue in the vicinity with a weapon, along with information from Blue's cellphone made Blue the prime suspect.

Police chief: Murders paused after Blue's arrest

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett in a March 2022 talk with the Akron Rotary Club, mentioned Blue's arrest as a possible factor in a brief pause in murders.

"I can tell you following that arrest, we witnessed a reduction in the number of violent incidents in our city for a period of time," Mylett later told the Beacon Journal. "Now, the public can draw whatever conclusion they want to on that. Of course, Mr. Blue is innocent until he’s proven guilty, but we did witness a decrease in violence in our city for a period of time."

