Trial starts in Charlevoix child abuse case

Pleading not guilty to charges of child abuse, John Paul Fiedorek's defense attorney, Michael Corcoran (right), cross-examines a prosecution witness on the stand on Feb. 22. Presiding over the trial is the Honorable Roy C. Hayes III (left), Chief Judge of the 33rd Circuit Court.

CHARLEVOIX — A third attempt at a jury trial for a man charged with severely abusing his ex-girlfriend’s 15-month-old son began this week in Chief Judge Roy C. Hayes III’s Charlevoix County Circuit Court.

On Monday, 14 jurors (12 plus two alternates) were chosen to decide the outcome in the People of the State of Michigan vs. John Paul Fiedorek.

The case involves injuries sustained by the toddler in a fall 2019 incident that included bone fractures, bruises and bite marks. Both Fiedorek and the child’s mother, Monica Cornell, were jailed following the incident. The defendant has maintained his innocence amid the delayed judicial process.

Fiedorek is charged with one count of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse. The charges against Cornell were dropped.

After a year of COVID-19 deferral, the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney’s office was able to bring the case to trial last year only to have it end in a mistrial due to a lack of jurors. The second attempt later that year also ended in a mistrial when Fiedorek's attorney resigned. This is the third bid at a resolution; opening statements started at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

With 100 people on the witness list, the trial is expected to last at least two weeks, according to court officials.

The prosecution called six people to the stand during the first day in court. Most were family members of the victim, including Cornell's mother, Lisa Loper, and the child's father, Michael Bernheimer.

During opening statements, Fiedorek's defense attorney Michael Corcoran acknowledged the delicate nature of the situation.

“This is a very difficult case. Child abuse is not a laughing matter. It is horrible,” he said to the jury.

With evidence of bone fractures having occurred prior to the incident in September 2019 (possibly at a time before Fiedorek was dating Cornell) the defense contends the abuse happened at the hands of another person in the child’s life.

Corcoran acknowledged the child had suffered from abuse but declared Fiedorek’s lack of guilt.

“This child was mistreated during the course of his life — there is no doubt about that. The question is who did it,” continued Corcoran.

He also addressed the community divide surrounding the case and the impact the process has had on family members of both sides.

Last year after the second mistrial, the child’s family stood in front of the courthouse with picket signs to protest the delay.

Fiedorek and his family have also been waiting for justice, according to Corcoran.

“My client has waited two and a half years for his day in court,” he said. “Two and a half years to clear his name before a jury of his peers.”

Assistant prosecutor Mary Farrell is the lead on the case for Charlevoix County. She joined Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof’s team in October 2019 and was previously a senior assistant prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County.

In opening statements, Farrell argued that Fiedorek is the only person who could have caused the injuries because he was the only person with the child during the time the abuse occurred.

Farrell described how “the horrific injuries” to the “small child” were revealed at the hospital once he was examined.

“Multiple abrasions, bruises, what appeared to be human bite marks and bone fractures," said Farrell.

The child was triaged at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital and then sent via ambulance to Helen De Vos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Farrell told the jury to expect testimony from forensic odontologists who were unable to rule out Fiedorek as the one who made the bite marks and from other partners in his life who had children that suffered from his abuse.

“You will hear testimony from other witnesses who had children that were physically abused by the defendant. You will also hear from a former girlfriend of the defendant ... who had her dog beaten by the defendant due to an incident with a killed chicken,” said Farrell.

However, the trial did not continue for a second day. Corcoran had a medical emergency preventing him from attending court on Feb. 23, bringing about fears of another mistrial from the child's family members. As of press time, the trial was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call (866) 331-9474 or text: LOVEIS to 22522.

The Women's Resource Center is another local organization available to help 24/7 victims of domestic violence. Call (231) 347-0082 or (800) 275-1995.

