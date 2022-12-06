Trial starts for couple accused in pair of homicides

Dec. 5—A trial began Monday in Tierra Amarilla for a Rio Arriba County couple accused of killing two men in March 2021 in a case defense attorneys have argued was compromised by bad police work.

Anthony Peña, 55, and Bonita Burkheimer, 45, are each charged with two counts of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the fatal shootings of Larry Herrera and Michael Barela at a home on N.M. 519 in the small community of Petaca, about 18 miles north of Ojo Caliente.

Peña is accused of shooting Herrera. Burkheimer, who is accused of shooting Barela, also is charged with aggravated assault following an alleged brawl with a witness after the slayings. She is suspected of biting and attempting to stab the woman, a relative of the shooting victims.

Defense attorneys for the couple filed a motion last month arguing Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies didn't properly investigate the case and lost or failed to collect key evidence. The motion also suggested a third shooter might have been involved in the incident.

An arrest warrant affidavit said deputies went to the home in Petaca in response to a report of a double homicide and found Barela and Herrera's bodies on the ground, covered with blankets.

Herrera, 74, had been shot in his right leg, upper chest and lower neck, according to the affidavit, while Barela, 59, had been shot in the side of his stomach.

A woman who identified herself as a relative of the men — Barela's sister and Herrera's niece — told officers Peña and Burkheimer had arrived at her home in Peña's truck. Peña got out with a rifle and began yelling at Herrera, the woman told deputies, but she could not understand what he was saying.

Peña was poised to shoot Herrera, the woman said, according to the affidavit, but she hit his arm, causing his first shot to miss. Peña took another shot, which hit Herrera, she said, and Herrera fell to the ground.

Peña said he was going to shoot Barela next, the woman told police. But Burkheimer, who also was carrying a rifle, got out of the pickup and shot Barela instead.

Burkheimer brandished a knife and tried to stab the woman, she told deputies, but Peña called for Burkheimer, and she climbed back into the pickup. The couple then drove off.

A short while later, however, Peña and Burkheimer returned to the scene on foot and were arrested.

Peña had a gash on his forehead. He told deputies the men had jumped him before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Deputies found his pickup parked near a mobile home along Rio Arriba County Road 274. Blood was spattered on the rear of the vehicle, and investigators found a rifle inside the truck. They found another rifle hidden under the skirting of the mobile home, the affidavit said.

Attorneys for Peña and Burkheimer filed a joint motion last month asking the court to exclude all of the state's evidence because, they argued, investigators had botched the case.

Among the state's missteps, the defense attorneys alleged, was the failure to produce evidence — including a rifle, projectiles and the shooting victims' clothing — by court deadlines.

Deputies also failed to collect a wooden log with blood on it — instead photographing the item — even though there was a possibility "a blunt object may have been used to bludgeon Anthony Peña prior to shots being fired," the motion said.

Peña called police to the scene that evening "and stated that he and his wife had been attacked and requested assistance," it added.

When deputies arrived more than two hours later, the motion said, "Peña was designated by them as the suspect, despite the fact that he was the first party to report the incident to police."

The motion was accompanied by an affidavit from Craig Martin, a private investigator and New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy instructor and a former New Mexico State Police officer. He wrote that investigative work on the case "deviated" from "best practices."

"Based upon the aggregate total weight of the fragmented projectile" recovered from Herrera's body and Barela's autopsy report, "there is a strong probability that there was another shooter involved in this fatal shooting that has not be documented or disclosed by the State of New Mexico," Martin wrote.

Deputies also failed to interview everyone at the scene, the motion said, including a woman who was allowed to leave after spending the night in her car there.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Ralph confirmed in her written response the state had made mistakes in how it had handled evidence, but she argued the errors weren't intentional and didn't amount to exclusion of evidence.

No firearm was lost, she wrote, adding a 12-gauge shotgun had been misidentified as a 20-gauge. An unknown officer had tried to correct the mistake by "adding a '1' in front of the 20 gauge designation on the box."

Other evidence initially believed to be missing was later found in boxes stored in an evidence locker at the state Office of the Medical Investigator, Ralph wrote.

An investigator "had not connected them to this case, as he believed it was evidence of two unattended deaths unrelated to the case."

Online court records contain no written record of state District Judge Jason Lidyard's ruling on the motion to exclude evidence, but, JoHanna Cox of District Attorney's Office wrote in an email Monday the judge denied the motion.

Court records don't provide any motive in the slayings but indicate Peña had a penchant for brandishing firearms and had been charged less than a year earlier with pulling a gun on the the state's key witness at the same residence.

The woman told state police officers in May 2020 she'd encountered Peña, whom she described as an "old friend," on the road, and he'd driven head-on toward her vehicle until she stopped to avoid a collision.

The woman said Peña pointed a rifle at her that day and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Burkheimer was holding a rifle in vehicle, the document states.

Peña was charged with aggravated assault in the case, which is still pending.

Peña also faced an allegation he had shot a man in the arm at a gas station in Ojo Caliente in December 2020. The incident stemmed from a dispute over money he believed he was owed for mechanic work he'd done for the man, the Rio Grande Sun reported in January 2021. It's unclear from online court records whether he was charged in the shooting.