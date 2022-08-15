Trial starts in jail brawl that left one dead

LAS CRUCES - On Monday, a man accused of beating another man to death at the Doña Ana County Detention Center began a week-long trial.

Samuel Enriquez, 41, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies arrested Enriquez after jail guards found 29-year-old Corey Willis badly beaten in a jail bathroom and shower area on May 27, 2021. Willis was taken to an El Paso hospital and was on life support shortly after the attack. He died on June 1, 2021.

According to an affidavit by Doña Ana County Sheriff's Deputy Eduardo Flores, deputies believe Enriquez and Willis had a rivalry that dated back over a year before Willis died. According to Flores' affidavit, Enriquez said in a recorded phone call that Willis and several other inmates had ambushed Enriquez in February 2020.

The two men met again at the jail in May 2021. At that time, police booked Willis for allegedly concealing his identity when a police officer approached him. Enriquez was being held in jail on an attempted murder charge. However, court records show that a judge later dismissed that charge via a plea deal.

Security camera footage from the day of the jailhouse fight shows Enriquez walking into a bathroom and shower area of a cell block. Willis then walks into the same room a short time later. Then, control officers monitoring the area tell other officers that the two men are fighting. Finally, Flores wrote in the affidavit that Enriquez walks out of the bathroom — his hand swollen and bruised, his bottom lip cut, and his shoes splattered with blood — and complies with the officer's commands.

Flores wrote that Willis was lying inside the bathroom and shower area in a pool of blood. In addition, Flores noted that Willis was unresponsive when first responders found him.

An ambush or self-defense

During opening statements on Monday, prosecutor Samuel Rosten said the evidence in the matter was clear.

"It's obvious Corey was beaten to death," Rosten said, adding that the only other person in the room where Willis died was Enriquez.

Rosten said Enriquez bragged about the incident in the recorded phone call after the attack. Rosten told the jury that the phone call shows Enriquez said that Willis barely landed a hit on him and that he hit him a few extra times once Willis went down.

But Enriquez's lawyer, Gary Mitchell, painted the story differently and said he's got the witness to prove it. Instead of a preplanned ambush in the showers, Mitchell said Enriquez just wanted to talk with Willis when Willis attacked him.

"At the end of the day, it was an act of self-defense," Mitchell said.

After the fight in February 2020, Mitchell said the jail moved Enriquez to cell block C. Mitchell said that for over a year, Enriquez stayed in the block without issue. Then Willis was moved to the same area. A mutual acquaintance of both men, Eugene Bennett, told Willis that Enriquez wanted to talk with him in May 2021.

Instead of waiting, Willis confronted Enriquez, who was collecting water in the shower for coffee, Mitchell said. Then, Mitchell noted that Willis went into the shower and started swinging, which Bennett would testify to witnessing.

"The problem is, (Willis) didn't connect," Mitchell said. "He missed."

Mitchell said a fight ensued, and Enriquez, who had been ambushed by Willis before, started defending himself. Enriquez landed a few good hits, sending Willis to the floor. Mitchell said that Willis slammed his head on the hard shower surfaces at the outset of the fight.

Who's saying what

Rosten listed several jail guards and Flores, the case agent, as witnesses to make the prosecutor's case. He also plans to call Dr. Janice Daiz, a medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Willis.

Willis' cause of death will likely be a significant point of argument during the trial.

Rosten also listed Willis' parents as witnesses. However, he said in court records that the parents would testify only if Mitchell raised an issue with the circumstances of Willis' death. Specifically, Rosten noted that the parents would testify that they chose to take their son off life support because he was brain dead and not because of a mistake at the hospital.

In contrast to Rosten's police witnesses, many of Mitchell's witnesses are jail inmates. Chief among them looks to be Bennett.

Mitchell said during opening arguments that Bennett would testify that he told Willis that Enriquez wanted to talk and that he watched Willis attack Enriquez first. Other inmates are set to say to the jury that Willis walked aggressively toward Enriquez before the attack.

The trial will last five days and begins with prosecutors presenting their first witness Tuesday morning. Third Judicial Judge Douglas Driggers is overseeing the trial.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Detention Center brawl that killed one heads to trial