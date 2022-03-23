Trial starts for Lehigh Acres man allegedly involved in sex-trafficking girls

A trial is underway in Lee County Court for a Lehigh Acres man facing multiple charges including human trafficking and lewd battery involving a teen victim.

Jury selection was made Tuesday in the case of Jesus Francisco Santana-Perez, 54, in Judge Margaret Steinbeck's courtroom, with the trial expected to last at least through the end of the week.

In late January 2020, after Santana-Perez had posted $120,000 bond and was released from the Lee County Jail on one set of charges, the Lee County Sheriff's Office's Digital Forensics Unit reported it uncovered additional video containing sexual content which lead to additional charges against him.

Human trafficking case: Lehigh Acres man arrested again in case alleging human trafficking; new evidence reported

Kidnapping sentence: Fort Myers man sentenced to 20 years state prison on kidnapping, human trafficking charges

Smuggling charges Texas man arrested in Fort Myers on seven charges, including four counts of human smuggling

Those charges included one count of lewd battery — encouraging, forcing or enticing a person younger than 16 years old into prostitution or any other act involving sexual activity — and one count of sexual performance of a child. The charges stem from incidents in 2018 and 2019.

In the original case, the Sheriff's Office received information from the Department of Children and Families describing possible child sexual abuse occurring at an unknown location in Lee County.

A 14-year-old complainant provided bits of information, including two names — Tio and Frank — used by the suspect.

Lee County detectives identified Santana-Perez as the suspect and reported there were other victims.

Additionally, Santana-Perez was accused of trafficking underage girls and providing them with drugs, cash and use of his car.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres man's trial in alleged sex trafficking case begins