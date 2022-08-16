Trial starts for Maine man charged with violent acts in deadly riot at U.S. Capitol Riot

Aug. 16—Trial begins Tuesday morning for Kyle Fitzsimons, a Maine man facing 11 charges for his violent role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon, has been in jail since he was arrested last February. He was indicted by a federal grand jury that month on 10 charges, including two counts of inflicting bodily injury on officers who were on duty at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors tacked on an additional charge in May for the alleged assault of another officer.

Fitzsimons was the first Maine resident to face federal prosecution for participating in the riot.

Hundreds of those who headed to the Capitol that day are now facing criminal charges. They include a handful of other Maine residents.