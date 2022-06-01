Trial starts for man accused of fatally shooting 86-year-old man in North Braddock

A man accused of fatally shooting an 86-year-old man appeared in court today. Channel 11 was inside the courtroom to hear the opening arguments.

In opening statements, the prosecutor said there is surveillance video that shows multiple angles of when police say Courde Daye shot and killed 86 year old James Dent.

Dent was working in his friend’s cell phone store in North Braddock — doing different jobs to stay busy.

One day before Dent was shot, police say Daye shot the owner of the store in the leg.

The next night, investigators say Daye came back — and fired several shots into the store — hitting James Dent, causing him to be a paraplegic.

Originally, Daye was facing lesser charges…. But then months after the shooting, investigators say he developed Sepsis due to the injuries he got from being shot.

Date’s charges were upgraded to homicide.

The store owner testified the night Dent was shot — he heard him say “please don’t shoot me.”

After months of suffering from complications of the gunshot wounds, Dent died.

