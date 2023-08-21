Trial starts for man accused of killing Orange County store clerk more than 25 years ago

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing an Orange County convenience store clerk more than 25 years ago.

Investigators say Kenneth Stough stabbed Terrance Paquette 73 times inside a store on Clarcona-Ocoee Road in 1996.

The crime went unsolved until DNA led to a break in the case two years ago, investigators said.

Read: At least 5 dead after exposure to flesh-eating bacteria in Florida, health experts say

Stough was seated between his attorneys Monday morning as jury selection began.

Out of 50 potential jurors, 14 people will be selected to sit on this trial, including 12 jurors and two alternates.

Watch: Team activities suspended following hazing incident with Viera High School football players

The state has asked for the jury to be finalized and selected Monday, and for opening arguments to start first thing Tuesday morning.

Police said Stough was arrested for the murder in November 2021 and has been behind bars since.

Read: Lucy Letby sentenced: Former neonatal nurse sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7 babies

Stough was offered a plea deal, but he denied it.

He is now being tried for first-degree murder.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the trial and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.