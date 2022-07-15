Trial starts Monday for last of five men accused in 2019 Panama City Beach man's slaying

PANAMA CITY — The last of five men charged in a home invasion that left a Beach man dead almost three years ago will go to trial Monday.

Andre Bivins, 32, of Tallahassee, is charged with first-degree felony murder and attempted armed robbery with a firearm in Edward Ross' death.

Five men — Bivins, Jorge Hernandez, Abel Ortiz, Joshua Campbell and Jorge Perez — were arrested on various charges stemming from the Dec. 29, 2019, shooting death of Ross, 30, who lived on Sunset Drive in Panama City Beach with his father and step-uncle.

Hernandez, Ortiz and Campbell have been convicted in the case. Perez was acquitted in June.

Bivins' trial in the slaying of Ross is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday with jury selection before 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shonna Young Gay.

Bivins also is charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm in another home invasion that occurred on Cactus Avenue in Panama City about a week before Ross was killed.

