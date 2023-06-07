Trial starts for Norman man accused of domestic assault and battery

Jun. 7—A Norman police officer, his body camera recording, said the woman dropped off at Norman Regional HealthPlex on Oct. 21, 2021, was "hit eight times" by gunfire.

A nurse who testified Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court said there were six bullet holes in the woman's body — two in her thigh, two in her forearm, and two in her upper abdomen.

But X-rays showed no bullets in her body, just fragments in her right forearm, leading the nurse to determine the injuries to be "through and through."

"Yes, they all appear to be," she told jurors in the trial of Bryan Lawrence Foree.

Foree, 43, of Norman, is charged with one count of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, one count of possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction, and one count of attempting to prevent the woman from testifying against him.

A prosecutor Tuesday told jurors Foree held a gun to the woman's head following an argument in the Toberman Drive apartment they shared and threatened to kill her.

"He told her, "this is how easy it would be to end your life," Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe said in his opening statement. "He also told her, "you're not even worth it."

A detective who searched the apartment found a slug laying on a couch cushion in the living room area, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Detectives later found a 9 mm gun that appeared to have been fired, with a shell casing that did not eject," police reported in the affidavit.

Crowe, in his opening statement, told jurors "the evidence they found was consistent with one shot being fired, yet (the woman) has all of these injuries."

"That bullet went in and out and in and out and in and out again," he said.

Foree's attorney, in his opening remarks, characterized the woman as suicidal.

"She tried to commit suicide and Bryan tried to stop her," he told the jury.

The defense attorney also portrayed the woman as a drug addict who played the court system the same way she manipulated men.

"You'll see (her) lies have finally caught up with her," he said. "He didn't try to kill her, he tried to save her."

Testimony continues today in the courtroom of Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman.