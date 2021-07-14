Trial starts for Santa Fe man accused of killing Michigan visitor in 2018

Jul. 14—The story of a Michigan man's slaying during a visit to Santa Fe in 2018 began to take shape Tuesday as a murder trial got underway for Zachary Gutierrez, the young man accused of killing him on a street off Airport Road.

Richard Milan, 64, and his wife were visiting their daughter in the city, defense attorney Stephen Aarons said in his opening statement, when Milan was fatally shot while walking his dog.

Milan's final moments were captured from a distance on video, which Aarons told jurors they would view during the trial and would be able to replay during their deliberations.

"You can't see who shot him," Aarons said.

Assistant District Attorney Heather Smallwood said in her opening statement: "What will be disputed is who shot Mr. Milan."

Aarons said Milan had "some sort of argument with his wife" before he went for a walk, and "for some reason, he has this flare gun ... which may have played a part in what happened."

Milan was walking quickly and closed in on a group of teenagers — including 20-year-old Gutierrez, who was then 17.

The five teens were walking "two, two, one," the defense attorney said — a boy and a girl followed by a boy and girl, with a single girl bringing up the rear.

As they approached the intersection of Lucia Lane and Airport Road, "something happens," Aarons said. "It's not clear what because a ghost isn't gonna be here to testify."

The girl walking alone behind the others "gets spooked by Milan and runs up to the other four and says ... 'He has a knife or something,' " Aarons told jurors.

Video from a surveillance camera at a nearby gas station captured part of the altercation, though it wasn't shown in court Tuesday. Aarons told jurors it shows Milan stopped walking twice before the fatal shooting.

The first time he stopped, the attorney said, the two teen boys confronted him, "but the older guy is not backing down."

The second time Milan stopped, he died, Aarons said. "We are only talking a few seconds between when he stops and when he falls down."

Most of Gutierrez's companions that night have changed their stories since they were first questioned by police.

Two of the three girls in the group are expected to testify that the state's key witness, Jesus Arrieta-Perez, shot Milan and stood over his body while the others fled, according to the attorneys.

Smallwood said Arrieta-Perez will testify that he saw Gutierrez shoot Milan.

Arrieta-Perez initially told authorities he didn't see who had shot Milan, Aarons told jurors, but 40 minutes after investigators searched his home and pressured him, he implicated Gutierrez.

"Perhaps the most important witness" is Santiago Romero, a man who had stepped out of a nearby church service and heard shots, Aarons said, adding Romero ran in the direction of the shots and saw someone standing over Milan's body.

Romero won't testify, but Aarons told jurors they will see a video of his statement to police in which he speaks of a heavyset person with "grizzly" hair who more closely fits the description of 230-pound Arrieta-Perez than 145-pound Gutierrez.

Jurors heard testimony from about a half-dozen state witnesses Tuesday.

They included a young man who picked up the fleeing teens from a nearby bus stop after the shooting. He said two of the girls later told him to "blame Zach" for what happened.

A forensic pathologist from the state Office of the Medical Investigator testified Milan had methadone in his system when he died.

Jurors also were shown a photograph of a neon-orange flare gun found on the ground next to Milan's body.

The on-call incident commander that night, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb, said he unexpectedly came face to face with Milan's widow in the early morning hours after Milan's death.

After securing and processing the crime scene and canvassing the area, Webb said, he sent most of his men home and began driving around nearby residential areas in search of a vehicle with Michigan plates that was registered to Milan.

When he turned into the parking lot of Talavera Apartment Homes on South Meadows Road, Webb said, he spotted a Buick with Michigan plates and "observed a female's head pop up from the back seat."

The woman was Milan's wife, Linda.

She seemed to fear she'd be in trouble for sleeping in the vehicle, Webb said, and she told him the dog wasn't allowed in the apartment. She also said she and her husband had a disagreement about the sleeping arrangement.

She pointed to a dog on the front seat as she fumbled for her shoes, Webb said, and told him she knew she should have gone looking for her husband when the dog returned alone.

"And she picks up the leash, and it had blood on it," Webb said. "She raises her hands in an upward motion with the leash, and just as I'm seeing the blood, she is, too."

Webb said Milan's wife became frantic and began crying. She begged him to tell her where her husband was.

Webb said he had wanted a chaplain on hand when he informed Milan's family of his death. "But I had to do the next-of-kin notification right then and there. I had to tell her ... that her husband, Richard, had died last night and that he was shot."

Gutierrez's trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.

Aarons said Gutierrez will take the stand in his own defense.