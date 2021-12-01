Trial starts for suspect in uncle's shooting death

Dec. 1—Defense and prosecution attorneys made opening statements Tuesday in the murder trial of Joshua Martinez that offered jurors differing interpretations of a security video showing the 2020 fatal shooting of Martinez's uncle.

Martinez, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 30, 2020, shooting death of 48-year-old Curtis Martinez in a Northeast Albuquerque neighborhood. Martinez also faces two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a gun at two other people he confronted at his mother's home the day Curtis Martinez was killed.

The 2nd Judicial District Court trial is scheduled through Friday.

Prosecutors showed jurors a video recorded by a neighbor's security camera in the 400 block of Virginia NE. The video shows Curtis Martinez driving toward his nephew, who steps to the side of the pickup and shoots into the driver's-side window.

However, defense and prosecution attorneys disagreed about whether Curtis Martinez's actions posed a danger to his nephew.

Joseph Sullivan, Martinez's attorney, said the video shows that Joshua Martinez shot his uncle in self-defense as the older man drove the pickup toward him in an attempt to strike his nephew.

"His very own uncle is attempting to injure, maim, or even kill him," Sullivan said. Martinez had only an instant to move out of the path of the vehicle, he said. "His intent was to preserve his own life, and he has a right to do so."

Assistant District Attorney Dana Beyal told jurors the video shows that Martinez had time to step out of the way of the slow-moving pickup before he fired a gunshot through the truck's driver's-side window, striking his uncle in the head.

The pickup traveled a short distance on Virginia NE and crashed into a tree. Police found Curtis Martinez slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound in his head. He later died at a hospital.

Beyal told jurors that Martinez didn't know at the time of the shooting that a neighbor across the street had a security camera that captured the shooting.

"He didn't know that everybody will be able to see that he was never in danger," Beyal said. Martinez was no more than 18 inches from the driver's-side window when he fired the fatal shot, she said.

"He didn't kill his uncle in self-defense," she said.

Martinez also pointed a pistol at Sylvia Griego and Victor Martinez, who were at the house rented by his mother at the time Joshua Martinez arrived, according to court records.

Sylvia Griego testified Tuesday that she and her brother, Victor Martinez, were at the house that day to help someone move out of the residence.

She identified Joshua Martinez as the man who arrived at the house brandishing a gun and threatening to kill her and others if they didn't immediately leave the residence. She and her brother were driving away from the residence when they heard the gunshot, she said.