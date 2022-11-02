Trial starts for Tesuque man accused of killing brother

Nov. 2—Extended members of a tightknit Northern New Mexico family wept in the courtroom Tuesday as the trial of a Tesuque man accused of killing his brother commenced.

Patricio Griego, 68, shot his older brother Jimmy Griego, 75, at their mother's Tesuque home in February 2020 after they'd fought over who would inherit her house, prosecutor JoHanna Cox told jurors.

"It's not that complicated of a case," Cox said in her opening statement. "The defendant woke up with hatred for his brother and before 9 a.m., he'd shot Jimmy five times."

Patricio Griego shot his brother twice in the front of his body and three more times in the back as he lay face down on the floor, Cox said.

"Then he left the house, as if nothing had happened," she said.

Griego's public defender Sydney West told jurors the scene was more complicated than that.

"This case is about fear" that developed in Patricio Griego's mind over the years, months and days leading up to the shooting, West said.

There was a long-running rift between the brothers, West added.

"Jimmy held Patricio as a lower individual," West said, contending he bullied and harassed him throughout their lives.

Once, West said, Jimmy Griego and his son-in-law attacked his brother with a bat. At other times, he refused to speak to his brother or acknowledge his presence.

The day before their fatal encounter — while Patricio Griego was on the patio of the home he shared with their 97-year-old mother — Jimmy Griego had driven by and pointed a gun at his brother, West said.

"That was the setup for this tragedy," West said.

The men's sisters, Maria Ortiz and Ramona Hilderbrandt, testified the family was close, most living on the same Tesuque property as their mother, Cecilia Griego.

Jimmy Griego and his wife Emily lived about 500 yards away, and Ramona Hilderbrandt and her husband lived next door.

Patricio Griego was their mom's primary caretaker, living with her and preparing most of her meals, the sisters testified.

They also testified their brothers sometimes argued, with Jimmy Griego giving family members the silent treatment when angry.

Both said they'd never heard of the alleged bat attack or witnessed any violence between their brothers.

"No way, never," Ortiz testified.

Ortiz — the only sibling who didn't live on the property — said the family expected Patricio to inherit her mother's house. It was in her will.

Ortiz said she slept at her mother's place the previous night, and in the morning, everything initially seemed normal.

Patricio Griego got up early, cleared the previous night's ashes from the wood stove and lighted a new fire as he always did, she said.

He even made breakfast.

But before she left, she said she noticed he was "acting weird," pacing and badmouthing Jimmy.

"He seemed really strange and he was evil-looking," she said. "His eyes were really evil."

After she left for work, Ortiz said she texted Hilderbrandt.

"I said 'Something is not right. He's just not himself,' " Ortiz testified, referring to Patricio.

Hilderbrandt — who described her brothers' relationship as love/hate — said her sister texted her their brother "seemed like he was on some sort of drug," and "looked like the devil."

Hilderbrandt said she called Jimmy Griego and asked him to check on their mother.

In her opening statement, West told jurors Jimmy Griego burst in to the home "angry, screaming and yelling."

"Patricio was upstairs in this room and that's when fear gripped him. His brother was gonna get rid of him. That's what he completely believed. So he got his gun ... and he went down the stairs. And it was heated, and he was fearful and he thought his brother was gonna kill him and get rid of him and he shot twice," West said. "That's what he remembers.

"The state would have you believe this was a deliberated murder," West added. "But deliberate killing requires very specific things with regard to the law. It requires someone to actually decide to do this and to weigh the pros and cons of taking the action. Clearly this is not any sort of planned premeditated killing; this was something that happened in the heat of passion and with fear."

According to testimony, Patricio Griego got into his car after the shooting and drove away. Police arrested him the next day.

Hildebrandt testified her mother called her that morning and asked her to come quickly, saying only that something bad had happened.

As she drove, Hildebrandt testified, she called Jimmy Griego's wife Emily Griego and asked her to go find out what was happening.

When she walked into the house, Emily Griego testified, she found her husband facedown on the floor.

"I screamed and I stepped over him and I touched him," she said. "I was praying to the Blessed Mother that nothing was wrong but he didn't move."

Emily Griego then called 911.

The state played a recording of the call, during which Emily Griego could be heard telling the dispatcher she thought her husband's brother had hurt him "because his brother was drunk."

Under cross examination, Emily Griego said she didn't remember telling West during a pre-trial interview the brothers didn't get along.

She testified Jimmy Griego would sometimes say Patricio Griego was "tonto" — stupid — and that Patricio Griego would sometimes "grumble" about her husband.

On her way home in response to her mother's distressed call, Hilderbrandt testified Tuesday, she passed her brother on the road but he didn't stop or give any indication anything was wrong.

When she arrived at the scene, Hilderbrandt said, her mother stood in the doorway in shock. Her sister-in-law was on the phone, and her brother lay in the living room face down.

When she lifted Jimmy's sweatshirt, she said, she saw a bullet hole in his back.

"I went down to see if he was breathing ... and there was nothing," she testified tearfully.

At the direction of a 911 dispatcher, she and Emily Griego turned Jimmy over onto his back, Hilderbrandt testified. His face was covered in blood.

As she performed chest compressions on her brother, Hilderbrandt testified, she could hear his ribs cracking as she tried to save his life. But it was too late.

When the dispatcher asked her who did this, she said, "I told him it was my brother, Pat."

Patricio Griego's trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.