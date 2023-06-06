Trial starts Wednesday for men accused of killing woman outside Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG – Trial will begin Wednesday for the two men accused of killing a 19-year-old woman last year outside a downtown apartment complex.

Devin Mitchell and Jesiah Flowers, both of Hopewell, face second-degree murder and related charges in the killing of Toni “Stinka” Knight July 2, 2022, at the ArtistSpace Lofts apartment complex on Perry Street.

A juvenile, Keyshawn Hicks, also of Hopewell, is the third suspect in the case. He has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and will have his day in court in August.

Knight was shot as she carried groceries into the building. Police said she was caught in crossfire among the three suspects.

In Virginia, second-degree murder charges carry with them the possibility of up to 40 years in prison on conviction.

The trial is expected to last three days.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Trial starts Wednesday for men accused of killing woman outside Petersburg apartments