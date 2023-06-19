Trial starts this week for Two Rivers man accused of killing 2-month-old girl in 2018

MANITOWOC - Matthew Brown-Edwards is expected to appear in court June 19 for the start of his trial on charges of first-degree homicide and child abuse.

Brown-Edwards, a 28-year-old Two Rivers man, was arrested in January 2018 after being accused of abusing a 2-month-old baby girl who died as a result of that abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, rescue workers were called to Brown-Edwards' Two Rivers home on Jan. 17, 2018, for a baby found unconscious and not breathing. The baby died shortly after being flown to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee for life-threatening injuries.

The first few accounts that Brown-Edwards gave to the police varied about what happened to the child, the complaint said. Eventually, he said he picked up the baby and shook her forcefully earlier that afternoon while his girlfriend, the baby's mother, was out of the house.

He told police he tried to give the infant CPR and then put her back in the swing and left her there for the rest of the afternoon until finding her unresponsive and calling 911.

Brown-Edwards has been incarcerated at the Manitowoc County Jail on a $150,000 bond for nearly five-and-a-half years.

First-degree reckless homicide is a Class B felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

His trial will begin June 19 and is scheduled for two weeks through June 30 at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

