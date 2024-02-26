Trial for Suamico man charged in death of 5-year-old De Pere boy begins with opening statements

Matthew Georgia, left, and defense attorney Shane Brabazon sit at the defense table on Monday at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay. Georgia is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the 2020 death of Christian Warzniak.

GREEN BAY – On the evening of Feb. 29, 2020, 5-year-old Christian Warzniak was run over by a truck and killed.

A trial began Monday — four years later, nearly to the date — to determine whether or not the driver of the truck, Matthew Georgia, caused the tragic accident with criminally negligent behavior.

Georgia, 42, of Suamico, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The charge is a Class G felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, and a fine of up to $25,000.

During opening statements Monday morning, the prosecution and defense attorneys laid out their arguments to the 15-person jury. Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Georgia hit the young boy while backing out of a driveway in a manner that he should have known was likely to cause death or great injury.

"He should have been thinking about Christian. He should have been aware," Lasee said.

Defense attorney Quinn Jolly countered that nothing criminal occurred that day.

"Tragic accidents happen. Accidents are not criminal. And Mr. Georgia did not commit a crime in this case," Jolly said.

Defense attorney Quinn Jolly delivers his opening statement to the jury on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Matthew Georgia is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the 2020 death of Christian Warzniak. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Opening statements do not quality as evidence, and the jury was instructed not to take notes on anything that was said. But both sides previewed some of the evidence they plan to present during the trial, including the following:

Georgia and Christian's mother had been in an on-and-off again relationship for over a year that was often contentious, attorneys said.

On the day of the accident, Christian and his mother had been at a waterpark in Green Bay. That evening, Georgia invited them to his house in Suamico for dinner. He picked them up at their home in De Pere, but turned around while on the way to Georgia's house when they decided to eat a home-delivered meal Christian's mother had in her refrigerator, Lasee said.

On the drive back to the De Pere home, Georgia and Christian's mother got into an argument after Georgia saw a text on Christian's mother's phone. When they returned to the driveway of her home in De Pere, the argument continued, and Georgia threw the phone out the window, Lasee said.

Christian's mother got her son out of the vehicle and grabbed some items out of the truck. Lasee said Georgia backed out before Christian's mother had a chance to shut the truck door. Christian was knocked down and running over by the right front wheel of the truck.

Georgia called 911, and first responders arrived on scene quickly. Christian was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee delivers his opening statement to the jury on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay, Wis. Matthew Georgia is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the 2020 death of Christian Warzniak. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

According to Wisconsin law, criminal negligence is "conduct that the actor should realize creates a substantial and unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm to another." It differs from ordinary negligence, which is an aspect of state law applied to civil cases in which a person behaves in a way that creates an unreasonable risk to a person or property. Wisconsin law also refers to criminal negligence as "ordinary negligence to a high degree."

Georgia's two defense attorneys, Jolly and Shane Brabazon, argue that there is not adequate evidence that Georgia behaved in a way that he should have known would be deadly when he backed his truck out of the driveway.

Lasee said the prosecution will argue that Georgia, in a heightened emotional state, reversed his truck in a hurry without knowing where the young boy was standing or waiting for the door to shut — and this behavior rises to the level of criminal negligence.

"He might have thought about Christian afterward. But he did not think about Christian before," Lasee said.

The trial, presided over by Brown County Circuit court Judge Timothy Hinkfuss, is scheduled to last until Friday, at which point 12 of the 15 jurors will deliberate to reach a verdict.

