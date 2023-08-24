Trial for suspect in Idaho student stabbings postponed after right to speedy trial waived

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. The trial for Kohberger, a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year will not happen as scheduled on Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MOSCOW, Idaho. (AP) — The trial for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year will not happen as scheduled on Oct. 2.

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during an appearance in Latah County Court Wednesday afternoon, KTVB-TV reported. His attorney, Anne Taylor, spoke on his behalf, and said she may not be ready for the trial by October.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November.

Kohberger at the time was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf earlier this year.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty. Taylor said Wednesday her team will file a motion to strike the death penalty, and will file another motion seeking to ban cameras in the courtroom.

Latah County District Judge John C. Judge asked Kohberger Wednesday if he was comfortable waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Kohberger responded, “Absolutely.”

Under Idaho law, a trial has to take place six months from an arraignment unless the defendant waives that right. Kohberger was arraigned on May 22 after being indicted by a grand jury.

A new trial date will be set after Kohberger's next hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.