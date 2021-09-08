Trial for suspects in 2015 Paris terror attack gets underway

A trial is getting underway in France for 20 suspects charged in connection with the 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people. CBS News' Elaine Cobbe joins CBSN from Paris with the latest.

