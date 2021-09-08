Trial for suspects in 2015 Paris terror attack gets underway

The New York Times

NEW YORK — Three days after Ivy Nevares told a Brooklyn jury last fall about the lasting pain that the NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere had inflicted on her, she got a phone call. The caller did not want to talk about Raniere, who had just been sentenced to 120 years in prison. He called, according to a letter Nevares later sent to a judge, with a warning: Do not talk about Nancy Salzman. “I felt intimidated and, after the call, was deeply upset for days,” Nevares wrote. Sign up for The Morning n