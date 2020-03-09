Trial of suspects in shooting down of flight MH17 begins in the Netherlands

The trial of four men accused of involvement in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines' MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 opened in a Dutch court on Monday, the first attempt to prosecute suspects over the disaster.

Relatives of the 298 passengers and crew killed in the crash traveled to the courthouse in Schiphol, near Amsterdam, where the men-- three Russians and one Ukrainian-- will be tried in absentia. None of the accused were present in the courthouse; all are currently fugitives in Russia or eastern Ukraine.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, as it flew over an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatist rebels, who were fighting with Ukrainian government forces. It had been en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

A years-long Dutch-led international investigation involving the four other countries most affected by the incident-- Malaysia, Australia, Ukraine, Belgium-- found that the plane was brought down by a Buk anti-aircraft missile belonging to a Russian army air defense brigade, which had sent the missile and its launcher into eastern Ukraine to assist the rebels.

Last June, Dutch prosecutors said that the investigation had produced enough evidence to prosecute the four men, all commanders in the rebel forces. They are charged with the murder of the 298 victims and of causing the plane's crash. Prosecutors allege that the men were responsible for obtaining and deploying the missile from Russia.

A panel of judges opened the hearing on Monday morning in the simple, wood-paneled courtroom. “Many people have long waited for this day,” presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said in his opening remarks. “This tragic loss of so many lives has touched many all over the world." He said the loss the victims' relatives had suffered was "almost inconceivable."

In its opening statement, the prosecution solemnly read out all 298 names of the dead.

The start of the trial opens a new stage in a long search for justice by the victims' families, many of whom have pleaded with Russia to admit its role in the disaster. Ahead of the first hearing, family members placed 298 empty white chairs outside Russia's embassy in the Netherlands.

“It is very important for us because nobody had expected there would be a trial at all,” Anton Kotti, who lost three family members in the disaster, told Reuters. “We hope the judge gets so much evidence that he can only come to one conclusion: ‘guilty’.”

Russia claims no involvement

Russia has rejected any involvement in the incident and has refused to cooperate with the Dutch-led investigation. Russia's constitution prohibits it from extraditing its citizens, but in any case Russian officials have made clear they do not think the men should be tried.

Ahead of the trial, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, accused the Dutch government of pressuring the court. She told the BBC in a television interview that she was "100% sure that policy and politics is dominating."

For years Russian officials and state media have instead put out a series of alternative, often contradictory versions and conspiracy theories for the crash, which would push the blame onto Ukraine, while attacking the international investigation as biased. Russia's defense ministry early on published satellite images that were found to have been doctored to include a Ukrainian fighter jet close to the airliner.

Given those efforts, Dutch prosecutors decided to go to trial even though the accused will likely never appear. The court on Monday ruled the trial could go ahead with Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko being tried in absentia, noting that it was clear from their statements to the media they all knew they were sought for trial.