On trial: Swiss judicial system to face people's verdict

* Swiss set for referendum on way judges are appointed

* Campaigners say judges vulnerable to political pressure

* Judges are members of political parties and party donors

* Proponents of current system say it fosters balance

* GRAPHIC-Judges' party contributions: https://tmsnrt.rs/2P9FWwl

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss supreme court judges are members of political parties, they may rely on their party's support to be elected and re-elected, and they donate thousands of francs a year to party coffers.

This unusual blurring of lines between courts and politics is an institutional flaw in Switzerland that makes the judiciary prone to political pressure, four former judges told Reuters.

Legal experts, including the Swiss judges' association, have long called for overhauling the way supreme court judges are appointed. The matter has now reached a head, and campaigners have submitted the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a national referendum.

The issue of judicial independence was pushed to the fore over the summer when the supreme court ruled in favour of releasing data from Swiss bank UBS to French authorities, a move the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) had strongly opposed.

The SVP was furious because the judge who tipped the scales in the 3-2 vote, Yves Donzallaz, is one of its paid-up members. It even threatened not to back Donzallaz' re-election next year.

Donzallaz declined to comment.

The spat has led to a public debate about political interference that has surprised many Swiss people who had been unaware of the judiciary's strong ties to parties.

"Switzerland doesn't have separation of powers, it's a farce. The judiciary must be separated from politics," said entrepreneur Adrian Gasser, who is behind the referendum campaign.

The campaign proposes to appoint the judges by drawing lots from a pool of suitable candidates selected by an independent expert committee, and to let them keep their job until five years beyond statutory retirement age.

A people's vote is likely still a few years away as the government and parliament need to examine the proposal and might come up with an alternative plan.

But if campaigners insist on pressing on, the issue of judicial independence will end up on Switzerland's busy voting agenda that allows citizens to express their views in about 10 national referendums a year.

Currently, Switzerland's biggest political parties nominate supreme court candidates from their own ranks as their political affiliation is supposed to broadly mirror the parties' relative strength in parliament. Judges must then seek re-election by lawmakers every six years.

By convention, though not written law, judges contribute part of their salaries to their party. Supreme court judges for the Liberals pay about 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,029.08) a year, the SVP demands around 7,000 francs.

Among the left-wing parties, which typically cannot rely as much on wealthy donors, payments can reach up to 20,000 francs, according to a survey published in the Swiss judges' newspaper in 2017.

Of 38 supreme court judges, conservative and liberal parties will have 27 from next year, including 12 for the SVP, while the Social Democrats and Greens will have 11.





EX-JUDGES SPEAK OUT

Proponents of the current system in Switzerland say it fosters balance and point to the fact no supreme court judge has ever been replaced for political reasons, as no single party has sufficient weight in parliament to impose such a change.

Swiss campaigners are not alone in questioning their country's separation of powers.

In the United States, for example, Supreme Court justices are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate for life, which critics say can tilt their decisions in the administration's favour.

By contrast in Germany, judges of the Federal Constitutional Court are elected by parliament for a non-renewable 12-year term to preserve their independence.

The four former Swiss supreme court judges, from across the political spectrum, told Reuters that while the system of parties nominating judges was meant to ensure diverse political standpoints, it had also become a lever to pressure courts.

"It has become much more common these days to try and exert pressure," former supreme court judge Niccolo Raselli said, recalling a 1990 ruling banning crucifixes from classrooms as the earliest example of judges being penalised with weak re-election scores.