The trial for the teen accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman outside the Waukesha Public Library has begun

WAUKESHA - More than 17 months following the alleged incident, 15-year-old Khalil Perry is expected to stand trial beginning Tuesday in the sexual assault case involving an 87-year-old Waukesha woman.

The three-day trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection. Witnesses are expected to include the police officers who became involved after the woman first reported the incident on Nov. 30, 2021, near the Waukesha Public Library.

The woman, who is not identified in public court records, told police that Perry pulled a knife on her as she was returning books in the library's outdoor book-return machine, commandeered her vehicle, drove her to a nearby parking lot, sexually assaulted her, took her wallet and phone, and then drove off in her car that afternoon. He was arrested later that day after police spotted him while he was driving the woman's vehicle near Mindiola Park.

What are the charges in the case?

Perry is accused of four felonies: first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and kidnapping, according to the criminal complaint.

Those charges were initially filed Dec. 3, 2021, in Waukesha County Circuit Court's juvenile division, but were refiled in adult court on April 29, 2022, when a judge ruled his case could be waived out of juvenile court. The charges are otherwise identical, differing by the type of sentences that can be applied upon conviction.

After the case was waived into adult court, the fight to keep it there or have it moved back to juvenile court continued for months before a decision was reached to keep him in adult court.

Questions about Perry's mental competency have been raised

From the time the juvenile petition was filed, prosecutors have said Perry acted under sudden, and inexplicable, anger, the cause of which has never been detailed. That played a role in proceedings.

Perry's lead attorney, Nicole Ostrowski, had initially argued in juvenile court that Perry's treatment if he was convicted would be more effective in rehabilitating him than the resources he would be afforded in the adult prison system. Juvenile Court Judge Maria Lazar did not concur. So Ostrowski appealed Lazar's ruling, which was ultimately affirmed by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Nov. 2.

Story continues

Ostrowski also contended in September that Perry wasn't competent to stand trial and to aid in his own defense. She was unsuccessful in that regard as well.

Why did it take so long to bring the case to trial?

Despite a decision by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, who was assigned the adult case one year ago, ruling the proceedings could continue while the jurisdictional appeal was under consideration, other factors were at play to slow the process.

Under state statutes, claims of mental incompetency must first be reviewed before any case can proceed in criminal court. After the first examination of Perry by Behavioral Consultants Inc.'s Wisconsin Forensic Unit, the firm that regularly conducts mental evaluations under contract with the state Department of Human Services in criminal cases, ruled him competent, Ostrowski asked for another examination. The result was the same, but the process was slowed several months as a result.

Ostrowski also sought to have Dorow substituted for another judge, requiring additional hearings. That effort was also unsuccessful.

Perry was finally arraigned Jan. 19, and a trial order was signed four days later. Ostrowki's petition for a supervisory writ, which delayed certain hearings weeks later in an extraordinary appeal process, did not result in a change in the trial date.

Why is Perry being tried as an adult?

Perry was only 14 when the alleged attack occurred. However, in Wisconsin, juveniles can be tried as adults if the purported crimes are serious enough.

During the process to waive the case to adult court, prosecutors argued, among other things, the nature of the allegations, alleged violent crimes against a vulnerable and elderly victim, warranted adult court proceedings.

Though two experts called by Ostrowski argued Perry's treatment would be better in the juvenile system, Lazar and the Court of Appeals ultimately agreed the severity of the crimes trumped other considerations.

What punishment will Perry serve if he is convicted?

In all court cases, but especially in adult cases involving juveniles, a judge has the discretion of what sentence is appropriate for someone convicted. It also depends upon a defendant's criminal history. Sentences often are less than the maximum allowed. Regardless, statutes for offenses spell out only maximum penalties.

In Perry's case, the maximum penalties are 60 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault involving the use of a dangerous weapon, 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine for both armed robbery with use of force and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent while armed, and 45 years in prison and a $100,000 for kidnapping with use of a dangerous weapon.

Perry could also be ordered to serve sentences on all charges concurrently or consecutively if he is convicted.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trial in case of sex assault outside Waukesha Public Library begins