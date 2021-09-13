Trial term to begin today

Sep. 13—A 32-year-old Norman woman will be on trial Monday morning at the Cleveland County Courthouse in relation to the July 2020 murder of 59-year-old Luis Raynard Williams.

Keabreauna Bronte Boyd is facing a first-degree murder charge in the non-jury trial. District Judge Lori Walkley, who is presiding over the trial, reported that the defendant waived her right to a jury trial. The trial is expected to last about three days.

According to court affidavit, Norman police responded after a body — later identified as Williams — was found at 6:14 a.m. July 13, 2020, in the residence's driveway with significant trauma to his head and neck. Police determined Williams' death was a homicide. Police received information that allowed them to identify Boyd as a person of interest; she was interviewed and taken into custody.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, she remains in custody at the county jail on $1 million bond.

A jury trial is set to start Thursday, with Walkley presiding, for a former KOCO storm chaser charged with six counts of lewd molestation or indecent proposal to a child. The trial is expected to last about three days.

Lawrence Robert McEwen, 31, of Noble, is accused of fondling a teenager in 2018.

During a preliminary hearing in July 2019, the teenager testified against McEwen. The child's mother told Blanchard police in February 2019 that the teen had been touched inappropriately over the previous four to five months, and said McEwen forced her child to use sexual devices; twice, McEwen had the teen pull down their pants under the guise of checking for a hernia, the mother said.

Blanchard police sent its findings to the Noble Police Department, as the alleged incidents occurred in Noble. The child underwent a forensic interview at the Mary Abbott Children's House.

A warrant was issued for McEwen's arrest March 29, 2019, and he arrived in court with an attorney April 4. He posted $50,000 bond April 5 via a multi-county agent.

Attorneys listed on the Oklahoma State Courts Network for McEwen include Kylie Cooper and Alex Lane with the Swain Law Group and Zachary Simmons and Matt Swain, both of Norman.

A jury trial is set to start Sept. 20 with District Judge Michael Tupper for Chloe Moseley, who was charged with first-degree murder along, with co-defendant Ivan Lawrence Myers, in early 2020.

Myers, 20, pled guilty to shooting 20-year-old Norman resident Walker Pitchlynn five times in the back on Feb. 12, 2020 after robbing Pitchlynn of $100 at Norman's Twin Creek Village Apartments. Myers received life in prison without parole July 21 in Tupper's courtroom.

According to a court affidavit, Moseley was with Myers at the time of the robbery and shooting, and fled with him into a nearby creek after discovering that Pitchlynn had called 911. They were captured about half a mile south of the complex.

Moseley, 19, of Guthrie, is being charged under the felony murder rule, which says if one person is with another person who commits a felony, and someone dies during that felony, both people can be charged with that crime.

Joi Miskel, of Oklahoma City, is representing Moseley. Moseley is in custody at the county jail on $1 million bond.

