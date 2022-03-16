Trial testimony: Exford in police interrogation denies setting the 2019 fire that killed two in Lowville

Mar. 16—LOWVILLE — New angles from security cameras mounted at a local business and their zoom capabilities combined to give the clearest images yet of the moment the 2019 fire that killed two people began.

The seventh day — the sixth day of testimony — of the arson and murder trial of Shawn L. Exford ended Tuesday in Lewis County Court with a new, more direct view of the front of 7525 S. State St. when the fire began on Nov. 30.

The raw security camera footage from a device mounted on the State Farm Insurance building, 7518 S. State St., gave a more direct view of the front doorway of the four-apartment building going from darkness to slight illumination with a person's outline in the doorway, followed by the person appearing to go back inside the house briefly before coming back out with the more brightly illuminated doorway behind him.

Despite the zoom capability of the camera posted on the Elm Street side of State Farm located on the opposite side of South State Street, it was not possible to verify the features of the person as the footage was being shown.

State police Investigator Timothy J. Dougherty testified that the person was Exford.

During previous testimony, footage from one of the other two cameras on the same establishment was entered into the record identifying Exford leaving the building and encountering a man walking his dog after he came off the porch.

Additional footage from two cameras — one looking up South State Street and one looking down — on a house next to the Sunoco gas station allowed Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt, through Mr. Dougherty's testimony, to follow the person identified as Exford walking to Sunoco to buy beer for the resident of the upper front apartment at 7525 S. State St., Cartherine A. Crego.

Someone followed him shortly after who was identified as Saratina R. Kilbourne who, according to Exford's interrogation by state police criminal investigators on Dec. 1, wouldn't walk with him because she was concerned her boyfriend might see them walking together and be jealous.

Security cameras inside of Sunoco showed Exford and Ms. Kilbourne buying beer and Twisted Tea to bring back to Ms. Crego's apartment.

Ms. Crego and Ms. Kilbourne were asphyxiated in the fire due to smoke inhalation. Another person at the apartment at the time of the fire, Brian S. Mushtare, escaped from the blaze onto the porch roof from where he was rescued by firefighters who arrived at the scene within minutes.

Frank J. Padula, supervisor for trace evidence at the state police Forensic Investigation Center in Albany, testified that none of the clothing items Exford wore the night of the fire tested positive for residues of ignitable substances.

During the first half of the day, jurors saw the unedited video footage of Exford's second interrogation by Mr. Dougherty and state police Investigator Jacob C. Byron.

The majority of the Dec. 12 interrogation involved the investigators asking Exford about his family background; mental health and addiction challenges and the treatments he has been receiving; his financial situation; his relationship with his mother and Ms. Crego; and other aspects of his life.

They told him in each instance that they understood what he was going through, encouraging him to change his life and telling him that they knew he is a good man.

Peppered among these topics were questions related to the fire and the people who lived at 7525 S. State St. Investigators also frequently mentioned that they had been talking to a lot of people multiple times to ensure they have correct information about what happened on Nov. 30.

Exford was first to speak about local gossip that pointed to him as the one who started the fire and his frustration with that fact, but Mr. Dougherty and Mr. Byron used that gossip as a tool to attempt to elicit a confession from Exford in the last quarter of the interview.

"A lot of people we talked to, they think you did this and they think you are a bad (expletive) guy and you did this to kill people," the investigators told Exford. "And we said we talked to this guy and he's not that bad ... he's a good man."

The video shows the investigators' posture changing from sitting back in their chairs positioned in a circle with distance between them to moving in closer to Exford and leaning in toward him.

They quickly switched and told Exford that they knew he set the fire and asked why he would do that — in between telling him that they didn't think he meant to kill anyone and that they know he is a good man. They encouraged him to stop drinking and turn his life around.

"First of all, I do not know what happened. I can't know I did something I didn't do. It's impossible," Exford said at one point during the 2019 interrogation, repeating the sentiment in a number of ways until the interrogation was over.

He continued denying having any knowledge of or taking any part in setting the fire until the interrogation ended.

"I'm not going to get done for this shit (setting the fire.)" Exford said at the time. "I have to have some kind of faith in the legal system."

Exford faces 13 felonies — four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. The trial will continue at 10 a.m. today with the cross examination of Mr. Dougherty by Exford's attorney, John W. Hallett.