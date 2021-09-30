Trial for Texas father, son accused of killing neighbor over mattress set for January

Domingo Ramirez Jr.


A murder trial for an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor after an argument over a mattress in 2018 is scheduled for January, according to court records.

The trial, which has been postponed at least twice since March 2020, is now scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022, for 70-year-old Johnnie Miller and his son, 34-year-old Michael Miller.

The Millers are scheduled to be on trial at the same time, according to Taylor County criminal court records.

The father and son are accused in the shooting death of Aaron Howard in September 2018.

The Millers had been scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 13 before it was delayed again, according to Taylor County criminal court records.

The trial is rescheduled in the 350th District Court in Abilene.

Taylor County court officials previously postponed the trials of Johnnie Miller and Michael Miller in the spring of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two are free on $100,000 bond each while awaiting trial.

The Millers are accused of shooting to death their neighbor, Aaron Howard, 37, on Sept. 1, 2018, in an alley behind their homes in the 4300 block of Don Juan Street in south Abilene. Abilene is about 150 miles west of Fort Worth.

The case drew national attention after Howard’s common-law wife, Kara Box, released a two-minute video showing the confrontation and the shooting. She took the video with her cellphone as she stood by Howard.

