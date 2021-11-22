Trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery moves to closing arguments

Attorneys are making their closing arguments in the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who are charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. CBS News producer Rodney Hawkins joins CBSN to discuss.

