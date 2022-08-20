Trial on track for deputy jailer case

Aug. 19—CATLETTSBURG — Attorneys are moving forward toward an Oct. 3 trial date for a Boyd County deputy jailer accused in the 2018 death of Michael P. Moore.

Attorney David Mussetter told Judge George Davis that everything is on track for the trial date. He said a preliminary report from an expert witness has been submitted to his office and the final report from the expert was to be handed to the commonwealth attorney's office by the end of the day Friday.

In order to address any issues that may arise, Davis set a pretrial hearing for Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.

Griffith is one of three former deputy jailers awaiting trial in the 2018 death of Moore, who prosecutors said died as a result of mistreatment by guards at the county jail.

Former Supervisor Brad Roberts is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City after being convicted last year by a Boyd County jury on charges of reckless homicide and criminal abuse.

